Martha Stewart agrees with fans about her sexy poolside photo: "Definitely a thirst trap"

Martha Stweart is embracing her "thirst trap" post.

The 78-year-old lifestyle guru set the internet on fire Tuesday when he shared a stunning photo of her lounging by the pool.

In the photo, Stewart, in frosty pink lipstick, sparkling eyeshadow, and mascara, lightly pursed his lips and cocked his head to take the photo.

In the comments, fans praised the author's good looks and viewed the photo as a "thirst trap," a photo meant to show the sexier side.

Stewart spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Monday, admitting he didn't know what a "thirst trap" was.

Upon learning what the term means, she said, "It is definitely a thirst trap."

Believe it or not, the photo wasn't really meant for a big thirst trap, she revealed, noting that "she just thought that [she] looked great coming out of the pool."

"My camera was turned upside down, you know, in selfie mode, and I looked great. The sun was on my face," he recalled. "I thought, 'Oh, that looks nice,' so I took the picture. It looked good."

A day after Stweart shared her photo, Chelsea Handler recreated the photo while bathing in her own pool.

When she posted the photo to Instagram, Stewart responded in the comments, calling Handler "beautiful" before praising her comedy and politics.

Now, it seems like the two of them have become friendly.

"I just accepted Chelsea Handler's challenge to smoke a joint with her. I told her that I haven't smoked a joint since the 1960s. So smoking a joint is really a big problem," said the lifestyle guru. "We haven't done it yet … it has to be together, sometime in the future."

He also noted that while he no longer works as a model before building his brand, Stewart said he is still at his "peak," just days before his 79th birthday.

"Just eat well, exercise well, garden, scale mountains," he revealed as the secret of his youth. "I went up to Kilimanjaro. For God's sake, I went up to the Himalayas. You have to do that kind of thing. That's the kind of thing that keeps you vibrant and young and it's important."

Of course, his next line of CBD skincare, 86 Elm, has also been helpful, he said.

"I have been using it for the past six months, and I really think it has helped make my skin even more glossy and good looking."