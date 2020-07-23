Martha Stewart tells us exactly how that selfie emerged in the pool

"It was all downright tasty!" Stewart captioned a photo of his food on Instagram.

The home goddess told CNN that she later decided to change into a swimsuit and swim in her chlorine-free pool. When she was about to leave, the view of her lush garden surprised her, so she opened her phone's camera to take some photos, she said.

Instead, the Internet received a gift.

"Well, I had just had lunch with a very dear friend and then I took a long bath and got out of the pool. I tried to take photos of my gardens. And the camera automatically went to, you know, selfie mode. I don't know why," Stewart said in an interview Thursday. "And I looked at it and it looked great because of the sunset. So I took the picture and sent it to the internet."

The photo is currently trending on Twitter and has over 200,000 likes on Instagram.

She said she had no idea that she would request such a reaction.

"No, I don't post to cause a stir," Stewart said. "I post to treat my audience."

Stewart's trip to East Hampton was a short break from his farm in Bedford, New York, where, among the flowers and trees, he has horses, chickens, cats, dogs, 14 peacocks, and a very handsome chief gardener, Ryan McCallister. .

He had been in quarantine with McAllister, his driver, Carlos, and his housekeeper, Elvira, for more than four months when Stewart said he came up with an idea for an HGTV show on gardening and farming in the midst of the pandemic. Since then he has filmed six episodes in the past month.

With the help of two cameramen, drones she already had on the property for heard shots, and McAllister as her partner and assistant, "Martha Knows Best" will debut later this month.

"I said, you know, HGTV would be an interesting place because I'm very practical and very do-it-yourself on this farm that I live on," said Stewart. "They came back with a proposal for an organization and a kind of DIY show … [We joined] with Big Fish, who is a very good producer, to make 'Martha Knows Best'. I spoke at length with them and we came up with the first series of gardening shows because I've been trying to do a gardening show for years. "

In a segment watched by CNN, unsuspecting amateur gardeners get advice from Stewart about Facetime. Throughout the series, some of Stewart's famous friends, including Snoop Dogg, Jay Leno, Lupita Nyong & # 39; o and Hailey Baldwin make virtual tours.

Stewart said he spends most of his time, starting at 7 a.m. until sunset, working on his farm, but the show is designed for home gardeners.

"What I'm trying to do is show practicality, do things that everyone can do, no matter how big or small your property is, and establish good gardening practices," he said. "It is a very practical show and people will really understand how to do things."

Stewart said she cooks for people who stay at her house at the end of each day, using mostly food from her garden.

"I do all the cooking. I try to do something very delicious every night," he said.

He also loves to relax with a homemade cocktail, also using what inspires him in his gardens.

"I love making mixed drinks and I like really tasty and fresh drinks like strawberry margarita, my 'Martharitas' are delicious but I just made a whole batch of strawberry jam and it had strawberry syrup cool. So it was perfect, "she said. "I grow my own citrus, we haven't even grown your own citrus. You know, you go out there and just pick your own lemons, limes and do something good."

Stewart makes everything sound glorious and simple, so what we should be doing in quarantine. The point, he said, is to help people be creative without nonsense.

"I cannot bear nonsense," he said.

"Martha Knows Best" premieres July 31 on HGTV.