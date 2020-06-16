Martin Gugino: 75-year-old Buffalo protester has a fractured skull and cannot walk

"I am not free to give further details at this time other than to confirm that his skull was fractured," said Gugino's attorney, Kelly Zarcone. "While he still can't walk, we were able to have a brief conversation before he got too tired. He appreciates all the concern about him, but he's still focused on the issues rather than himself."

CNN was unable to speak directly to Gugino, but in his press release, Zarcone relayed a message from him: "I think it is very unnecessary to focus on me. There are many other things to think about besides me."

Gugino is focused on improving and remains in rehab, Zarcone told CNN on Tuesday.

"Except for something unusual and unforeseen, I don't expect many changes this whole week," he said.