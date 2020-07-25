Martin Luther King III: John Lewis & # 39; personified & # 39; & # 39; the desire to commit & # 39; and & # 39; cause change & # 39;

Martin Luther King Jr.'s son appeared on "Cavuto Live" Saturday, reflecting on Congressman John Lewis' legacy and his activities as a civil rights icon.

Fox News's David Asman had asked Martin Luther King III about his father's relationship with the late congressman. When Lewis was just 18 years old, Martin Luther King Jr. paid a round-trip ticket for Lewis to travel from Troy, Alabama to Montgomery.

"Well, what was it that John Lewis inspired his father to pay for his ticket, a round-trip ticket from Troy to Montgomery?" Asman asked.

"You know, I don't know if I have the answer, but I will speculate and it was because of the letter he wrote and how he spoke in detail about what he had done. He used to preach to chickens. He was practicing because his goal, I think, was to become a minister ", said.

"He assumed that God had called him into the ministry and I think it was just the times. And it was something very unique and special that we all know about this man. And then, once they met, obviously, it was the level of desire to be engaged bring about change. And he personified that throughout his life. "

The teenager had written a letter to King because he was interested in trying to attend white college in Troy, just 10 miles from his family's farm in Pike County.

"So you're John Lewis. The Trojan boy," King said as he got up to greet the teenager at a Montgomery church. "I just want to meet the Trojan boy."

On Saturday, a six-day memorial began with Lewis in Alabama. He is expected to be in Georgia next week for a funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. and stay in the state at the United States Capitol on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Associated Press contributed to this report.