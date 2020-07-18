Martin Luther King III reacts to the death of John Lewis: "it feels as if part of the story has been moved to another dimension"

With the passing of civil rights leader John Lewis, D-Ga., "It almost seems like part of the story has moved to another dimension," Martin Luther King III said Saturday.

In an interview on "Cavuto LIVE," King noted that his father's field general, the Rev. C.T. Vivian passed away the same day as Lewis.

"And, I suppose, in a sense they wanted to have their last march together. Because Dr. Vivian was 95 years old, he faced Jim Clark in Selma, Alabama. John Lewis walked on the Edmund Pettus Bridge with Jose Williams and was beaten , as we just heard once again, profusely, "he said. "And (there are) so many things that John Lewis has done for our nation and our world."

Lewis, 80, died Friday night after 33 years in the House of Representatives. Doctors diagnosed Lewis with pancreatic cancer late last year.

The congressman's historic struggle led him from protests against Jim Crow laws in the south, including the 1963 March on Washington and Selma's march to Montgomery in 1965 known as "Bloody Sunday," to a long career representing the Georgia state.

Lewis was just 23 years old when he joined the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and other speakers outside the Lincoln Memorial. According to The Washington Post, Lewis was the last surviving speaker at the event.

King's father was in his 30s at the time and, although "there was not a big gap" between them, King explained to host Neil Cavuto that his father exhibited a more patient approach to his cause, especially in his rhetoric. – than Lewis, who was a young "loaded" firecracker.

"We see this now, that we want to see the changes immediately. And, the hope is that we have those changes, but sometimes it takes a little time," he added.

In recent weeks, peaceful protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers have frequently turned into chaos and violence.

In midsummer, crime rates rise in cities like New York and Chicago.

King said that while the United States has a "violence-laden" history, it had hoped that the focus would remain on the cause of peaceful protesters.

"John Lewis personified nonviolence every day of his life. Everything he did he tried nonviolently and was inspired by Martin Luther King Jr.," he said.

"I am inspired and John Lewis inspires millions of people because of what he did particularly around voting. We have to think about the fact that this is the (56th) anniversary of the Voting Rights Act that doesn't exist. And, unfortunately some people still, their rights are still suppressed, "said King. "And we have to make the vote equal, free and fair for everyone."

"If we want to pay tribute to John Lewis, it would really be about ensuring that every vote is counted and that everyone can vote in our society. I don't think that … we are there (yet), but we are going to get there," he concluded.

