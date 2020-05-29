Martin Scorsese has filmed a short film of himself for the BBC special on pandemic isolation – Newsdio

BBC Flagship Arts Program Front row late has been broadcasting its renamed series Lockdown culture with Mary Beard, in which they have been discussing the impacts of isolation during the pandemic, and in the final episode of the series, they have become a legendary director Martin Scorsese to share your point of view. In the self-made video, Scorsese said:

"What I hope in the future is to take with me what I have been forced to learn in these circumstances," Scorsese said of his isolation experience. "It's the bottom line. The people you love. Being able to take care of them and be with them as much as you can."

THR reports that other episodes of the series have included the director. Lee Daniels, who explained in his film "why you think the current shutdown in Hollywood could be a radical creative opportunity for filmmakers." The series has also had:

"Margaret Atwood and her sister with a homemade puppet show created on their kitchen table, sculptor Antony Gormley on his state of isolation and creativity, Kwame Kwei-Armah with Antonio Pappano and Juliet Stevenson on why theater matters and the Icelandic-Danish visual artist Olafur Eliasson in a debate on nature and art. " The program also included an exclusive monologue told through the voice of the 2019 Booker Prize winner Bernardine Evaristo virus, readings of John Donne's poem by Helen Mirren and Emma Thompson and a discussion on the power of poetry. during a pandemic with game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke, poet Lemn Sissay and historian David Olusoga. "

Series host, Mary Beard, commented on Scorsese's involvement, saying:

"Martin Scorsese has a wonderful ending to the series. We see him at home, thinking about blocking through the lens of classic movies, like Hitchcock's. The wrong man"said host Beard." But what's really clever is that this great Hollywood light fixture also makes us look at Hitchcock again through the lens of our current situation. He was absolutely on the moon when he agreed to do it for us. It feels a bit like hosting a small premiere. And it all contributes to a pretty amazing ending. "

This sounds very good. It is good to hear from people from all walks of life and through all the different forms of art during unusual times. Catch the final episode of Lockdown culture with Mary Beard Tonight on the BBC.