Martin Scorsese has released a short film that he did during quarantine

During the quarantine, while many of us have been relegated to excessive television viewing, playing video games, or challenging the art of home renovation, acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese continues to make films. It's a way to make us all look like assholes, Martin! Whats Next? Are you going to discover Leonardo DiCaprio's cure for coronavirus in blood too? Heh kidding, I'm glad to hear that Scorsese is still falling apart and that his latest project, a new short film, has arrived courtesy of the BBC. Lockdown culture with Mary Beard.

The short, which the director describes as "very personal" The project exploring social estrangement, home shelter, and self-isolation is now available to watch in three parts thanks to a series of tweets you'll find posted below.

At the moment, we have no idea when the short will officially premiere. With that said, the power of the internet is a great thing, and thanks to its seemingly limitless capabilities, you can see the latest from Scorsese right now.

For the short, Scorsese draws on Alfred Hitchcock's THE WRONG MAN, and director Robert Siodmak's 1946 classic THE KILLERS, to reflect the overwhelming sense of loneliness that comes with the effects of COVID-19. For many, the quarantine began as somewhat disturbing. Although as the weeks went by, with a varying degree of advancement to flatten the outbreak curve, those same people have experienced a Groundhog dayattention-grabbing style that consistently strips sanity from your sense of identity. As the recording progresses, Scorsese becomes rhapsodic over time and how the flow becomes staggered and unwieldy during quarantine. Truth be told, I didn't even know what day it was until my wife informed me about a cup of coffee earlier this morning. Happy Friday I guess.

Lastly, Scorsese admits that he has no idea when his next film, a western film titled KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, will go into production. While this is a disturbing reality, I think we can all agree that Scorsese's safety, as well as that of his cast and crew, is important enough that we all patiently wait for the film's release.

