Martin Scorsese's KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON lands on Apple; Paramount didn't like that DiCaprio's character was a villain – Newsdio

The last thing we heard Martin ScorseseThe next film project, Flower Moon AssassinsHe was in talks with Apple and Netflix about their financing. Well, Apple ended up stepping forward to take on the budget of over $ 200 million.

The film was originally created at Paramount Pictures, and they are still involved as a partner who will distribute the film in theaters. But they did not want to finance the film. In case you are wondering why, is it because Leonardo Dicaprio He decided that he wanted to play a villain character instead of the heroic one. That's something the studio just wasn't comfortable with, especially with the big budget Scorsese says he needs.

According to a THR report, Paramount hoped that no other study would go after what Scorsese wanted Scorsese to cut its budget. But that obviously did not work as they wanted. Apple came in ready to give Scorsese the budget he wants, and they're taking on the role of "creative studio" in the movie.

The report goes on to explain that when the project was initially developing, DiCaprio was to play the hero of the film, who likely would have been a Texas Ranger named Tom White, who was hired to investigate a series of murders that plague the Indian Osage nation. in Oklahoma in the 1920s. However, all that changed:

Sources say things changed when the director and his star decided to review the script. DiCaprio originally played the good boy who worked for the then-nascent FBI. In the revised version, DiCaprio would portray the villain's nephew Robert De Niro, torn between love and his uncle's evil machinations. A source with knowledge of the situation says Paramount felt the film became a grumpy, less commercial studio: "minor scale; same budget."

This implies that Robert de Niro Take on the role of William Hale, a rancher who was convicted of ordering the murders and who DiCaprio will play Ernest Hale, who married the native Osage Mollie Kile.

The film is based on the nonfiction book by David Grann, with a script written by Eric Roth. The story is described as follows:

In the late 1800s, the Osage Indians were led to an allegedly worthless tract of land in northeast Oklahoma. But its territory turned out to be one of the largest oil deposits in the United States; To get that oil, seekers were required to pay the tribe for leases and royalties. In the 1920s, members of the Osage Nation had become the richest people per capita in the world. And then the Osage began to die under mysterious circumstances.

When previously talking about the film, Scorsese explained:

"We think it's a western. It happened in 1921-1922 in Oklahoma. They're certainly cowboys, but they have cars and they also have horses. The film is mainly about the Osage, an Indian tribe that was given horrible territory, which they loved. because they told themselves that white people would never be interested in it. Then we discovered oil there and, for about ten years, the Osage became the richest people in the world, per capita. Then, just like with the mining regions of Yukon and Colorado, the vultures disembark, the white man arrives, the European and everything is lost. There, the underworld had so much control over everything that he was more likely to go to jail for killing a dog than for killing an Indian ".

In the end, Scorsese wins! You'll get the budget you want to bring this story to life thanks to Apple. I am a huge admirer of Scorsese, and this is a crazy story. I can't wait to see the movie!