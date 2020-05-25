Marvel & # 39; s Human Torch claims he wrote "A Song of Ice and Fire"

Game of Thrones may exist in the Marvel Universe, but the Human Torch still thinks he was the one who wrote "A Song of Ice and Fire".

the Fantastic four& # 39; Human Torch & # 39; once wrote "A song of ice and fire". In 1996, the now legendary writer George R.R. Martin published the novel "A Song of Ice and Fire". It became the beginning of an epic fantasy series, and the basis for the game of Thrones T.V. series.

game of Thrones It even exists in the Marvel Comics universe, and has been referenced by everyone from Spider-Man to the X-Men. Oddly, though, it seems like a superhero has never come across the series, or at least never realized it was inspired by novels. Johnny Storm of the Fantastic Four, also known as the Human Torch, is apparently alien to the fantasy world of George R.R. Martin.

He made it clear in the Uncanny X-Men: Winter & # 39; s End one-shot, in which Iceman celebrated his birthday. Bobby Drake had invited friends and family for a birthday party; Naturally, it didn't go well, with everything from family drama to a confrontation between Iceman and a version of an alternate future timeline. Still, many friends appeared, and the Human Torch brought the funniest gift of all. He had written a song in honor of his bromance, which he called "A Song of Ice and Fire". It was up to poor Iceman to reveal that the name was already in use.





The joke works on many levels. The Human Torch has probably heard of game of Thrones, but it is not exactly of the literary type, so it is unlikely that you have realized that it was inspired by a series of novels. Meanwhile, of course, Johnny Storm is engrossed enough to write a song about him and Bobby as a birthday present. As the saying goes, with any gift, what counts is thought; and for the Human Torch, the thought was decidedly self-centered.

It's fascinating to imagine what the Fantastic Four would make of science fiction and fantasy television shows like game of Thrones. Frankly, their own lives are so fantastic that they can find even the most imaginative worlds disappointing. Johnny would no doubt see the war for the Iron Throne with a funny twinkle in his eye, remembering the much more dangerous battle he fought to become ruler of the Negative Zone for a short time. Meanwhile, it's easy to imagine Mr. Fantastic stopping an episode to start a long discussion of narrative inconsistencies, or quickly deducing the end of an arc. The Thing is the only one who seems likely to enjoy escapist fiction, but is even unlikely to have read the books; His mutated fingers aren't exactly made to turn the pages.

