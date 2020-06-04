Marvel and DCEU Costume Designer Helped Create Suits For SpaceX Launch

Costume designer José Fernández, who has worked on Marvel and DC movies, was responsible for creating the space suits for the recent launch of SpaceX.

Costume designer José Fernández, who has worked on several films, including some in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe, was responsible for creating the space suits for the recent launch of SpaceX. Fernández has had a long career in Hollywood, dating back to the 1990s.

The costume designer has credits in Batman Returns, Batman forever, Batman and Robin and Men in black. Her recent credits include work in Thor: Ragnarok and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. He has also worked on helmet designs for the electronic music duo Daft Punk. SpaceX, of course, is run by eccentric South African-born billionaire Elon Musk, who also runs Tesla. The company recently made headlines for launching two astronauts into space for a mission to the International Space Station. It is the first time that NASA has commissioned a private company for a manned launch. One of the most notable aspects of the launch was the sleek and stylish space suits worn by astronauts, which looked very different from the bulky suits we are used to seeing.

Fernández was responsible for those striking suits, according to Forbes. In an interview with the website, the costume designer said that Musk approached him in 2016, but initially did not understand that the suits would be used for a real space flight. He thought that the designs he was submitting would be used for another movie, not realizing that SpaceX was the name of a space flight company and not a new science fiction movie.

Fernández's contribution included the elegant and comfortable helmet, which, according to him, was designed to provide astronauts with a great degree of movement, combined with a larger visor to improve visibility. He was also responsible for ensuring that the seams of the suit were completely airtight, something that is obviously essential for someone traveling into space at high speed.

The overlap of Hollywood and spaceflight may seem strange to some, but it makes sense in light of Musk's celebrity profile. The scientist and businessman is a fan of the spotlights, since he was married to the British actress Talulah Riley and currently has a relationship with the musician Grimes, in addition to making a cameo in Iron Man 2, among other productions. He also reportedly plans to launch Tom Cruise into space for a new movie. So for Musk, wearing a Hollywood costume designer for a real-world spacesuit doesn't seem so strange.

As for Fernández, it is not clear if he will remain in the world of space suits, or if he returns to the cinema. Given the success he has now had in both fields, he may be able to unite both worlds.

