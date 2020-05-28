Marvel may be forced to recast all defenders now

Kevin Feige may have admitted that any previous TV show set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is no longer canonical, with the next list of Disney Plus projects to mark the franchise's official expansion on the small screen, but that doesn't mean certain characters who first appeared elsewhere will not be involved.

Several members of the Defenders First introduced on Netflix, it is strongly rumored that they will be rebooting into the MCU with the same actors in their respective roles, though there seems to be no place for Luke Cage by Mike Colter or Iron Fist by Finn Jones. Charlie Cox's Daredevil has frequently been linked to a feature film and small-screen return, while Jessica Jones of Krysten Ritter and Punisher of Jon Bernthal also hold sway.

However, now we have heard from our sources, the same ones that told us that both She hulk and Ms. Marvel the shows were in development for Disney Plus, and that Han is coming back Fast and furious 9All of which was correct: that a potentially complicated contractual situation could cause Marvel to be forced to recast all Defenders, regardless of whether they want to keep the same actors or not.

From what we understand, although Marvel may have recently re-acquired the rights to the characters, the actors' own contracts with Netflix have not yet expired. We don't have any details on when it could be, but until these options expire, the studio can't officially link Cox, Ritter, or Bernthal for any MCU projects at the moment. And while we weren't able to get clarification on this, we assumed the same situation applies to supporting actors on Netflix shows, such as Vincent D’Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, etc.

Although Marvel could obviously wait until they can get the actors they want, if they have concrete plans to present the Defenders in movies or TV shows in the near future before these contracts they are unwilling to give up expire, they would then be forced to recast the entire list. So while New York street heroes are definitely on their way to the MCU, and the studio would like to bring Bernthal, Cox, etc. back, it could end up being a completely different set of actors than we are. Once it was seen it was thanks to the legal and political minefield of contractual negotiations between rival studios.

On the other hand, given the large amount of money and resources Marvel has at their disposal, perhaps they can solve something with Netflix as we just said, they definitely want to keep some of these actors in their place. But for now, all we can do is sit back and wait to see how things finally shake up here.