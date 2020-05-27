Marvel reportedly plans to introduce a third Thor into the MCU

As revealed last summer, the MCU is about to get another Thor in the form of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, who will gain the powers of the Thunder God by wielding Mjolnir in Thor: love and thunder. But it might not stop there, as it is possible that a third version of Thor may be introduced to the franchise in a different upcoming movie.

We know that Marvel is working hard to develop a Secret wars film and although it is still far away, now we have heard some more details about it. Sources close to WGTC, the same ones that told us about a Percy jackson The TV show is happening, Karen Gillan is watching on the pirates of the Caribbean restart and National Treasure 3 Being in development, all of which was correct: We've been informed that the 2015 comic event adaptation may feature a new Thor based on the character's Ultimate iteration.

Click to enlarge

Created by Mark Millar and Bryan Hitch, Ultimate Thor is much tougher than Thor. Initially, he was even depicted as a delusional human being who only believed he was a Norse God. That said, many elements of this more robust interpretation have already influenced the MCU version. We are not entirely sure which direction Secret wars It would host him, but we've heard he'll give him his ax similar to an ax from the comics, which has a similar design to the Stormbreaker in the MCU. And obviously, this Thor would be played by a different actor, not Chris Hemsworth.

From what we understand, and according to the original multiversal event, the Secret wars The film will feature several doppelgängers of family heroes. There may be several different Spider-Men, for example, as well as stars from other franchises, such as Daredevil by Ben Affleck. Secret wars It might take your time to get here, but it should be worth the wait, as it appears to be another great crossover movie to rival. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers Endgame in size and scope.