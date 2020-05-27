Marvel reportedly plans to unite two great female MCU heroes

Although the A-Force moment of Avengers: Endgame’s the weather battle may have felt a bit forced and on the nose it was to show the depth of the Marvel Cinematic UniverseThe list of female superheroes, as well as speculation that the film could be one of many spin-off rumors involving various teams of Earth's most powerful Heroes.

Captain Marvel may be the only studio heroine to headline his own solo movie so far, at least until Black widow It finally arrives in November, but Marvel seems to be making a concerted effort to increase representation across the board. In addition to a Carol Danvers sequel, Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch is poised to play a major role in Phase Four and beyond, in both movies and TV shows, while the exclusive Disney Plus in development. Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel and She hulk they all have women in the main roles.

While this will surely awaken some of the trolls who made life so difficult for Paul Feig Ghostbusters restart in 2016 if it happens organically and doesn't feel so awkward Final gameIn the A-Force scene, then there's no reason why female superheroes can't play a role in the MCU as important as their male counterparts.

Of all the female leads in Disney Plus, She-Hulk seems poised to play the biggest role in the series going forward, and not just because of her family ties to Bruce Banner. A leaked casting call indicated that Jennifer Walters would become a member of the Avengers in the future, and now we have heard that the green-skinned lawyer will strike up an unlikely friendship with another incoming heroine.

According to our information, which comes from the same sources that we were told Now you see me 3 is in development and a She-Hulk show is coming to D +, both correct, similar to the relationship between Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Bruce Banner's Hulk, Natalie Portman's God of Thunder and the one that ends up being chosen as She-Hulk too They planned to become fast friends in the MCU and help each other along the way.

Of course, that could be instantly dismissed as a lazy replay of Thor: Ragnarok friends movie dynamic, but female superheroes will play a bigger role in the MCU than ever before in Phase Four and beyond, and teaming up with two of the most powerful, such as Female Thor and She-Hulk, could definitely create an interesting dynamic between a super powerful defense attorney and an astrophysicist who encounters power. of a Norse god