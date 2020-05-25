Marvel reportedly wants Ben Affleck to return as Daredevil in Secret Wars movie

Ben Affleck has not had the best of luck with superhero movies in his entire career. First, 2003 Reckless It was a failure and then his time as Batman at the DCEU was cut short. However, things are getting better on the Dark Knight front as we are finally about to see the Snyder Cut of League of Justice, your final DC output. Similarly, perhaps we will soon reassess your Man without fear. Yes, apparently there is a chance that Affleck may return as Matt Murdock within the MCU, and all thanks to Secret wars

Last November, we learned that the studio is working on a film adaptation of the 2015 comic event for its next big event. Infinite waroversized, and it looks like they have some pretty exciting plans for it. Apparently, they will bring numerous alternate versions of familiar MCU heroes, and one of them could be Daredevil. That's right, according to sources close to WGTC: the same ones that told us that a She-Hulk show will arrive at Disney Plus and Taskmaster would be the main villain of Black widow – The studio would like Ben Affleck to reprise his role and play Matt Murdock.

Unsurprisingly, his return would come from plans to dig into a Marvel multiverse. In the comics Secret wars We saw several heroes from different Earths torn from their own worlds and fallen in Battleworld, a patchwork planet made up of many realities, to fight each other under the auspices of God Emperor Doom. And based on our information, Affleck's DD could be one of them.



When he took over from Batman, Affleck expressed his hope that he could now put his portrayal of Murdock behind him, but perhaps he would be tempted to appear in a great MCU movie, which would certainly shrink. much better with fans than his previous turn on paper. Obviously, at this stage, it's just something that's being discussed internally at Marvel, and it's unclear if the actor has even been approached about it, but it's certainly an exciting prospect.

Tell us, however, would you like to see Affleck return as Reckless in a Secret wars movie? Let us know below.