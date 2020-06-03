Marvel & Scooby Doo Characters Wear Masks In Universal Orlando Photos

With the reopening of Universal Studios Orlando on June 5, Marvel, Scooby Doo, and other characters have been photographed in masks and social alienation.

Marvel, Scooby Doo, and other characters wear masks in Universal Orlando reopen photos. Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues its global spread, many nations have begun to relax previous blocking measures designed to combat the disease. In fact, many American states and companies are preparing to once again open to the public. Like Universal, Disney has been one of several major corporations that has repeatedly disclosed how adversely the pandemic has been affecting its business.

The fact of being forced to close the production of its various projects, as well as to close its numerous theme parks, has been bad news for Mouse House, although its subscription transmission network, Disney +, has managed to prosper during the shutdown by obvious reasons. Since their parks closed, Disney, Universal, and other theme parks across the country have been actively investigating when and how it can be reopened. As of this writing, what is known is that Disney parks plan to reopen starting July 11, but Universal Orlando has already received the green light to reopen June 5 for the state of Florida.

While Disney has already opened parts of its Florida-based Disney Springs complex, there could be fierce competition now that Universal Orlando is reopening. As things currently stand, the theme park is doing its best to prepare guests for what awaits them. Part of that is a campaign designed both to model correct behavior and to reassure potential guests that safety is a priority. Twitter user John Marecek Magic for fewer trips He has recently made a visit to Universal Orlando prior to its public opening. He was able to publish some photos of familiar characters wearing masks and respecting the rules of social distancing. Check them out below:

Famous people like The Simpsons, the gang of Scooby Doo, Sponge Bob Square Pants, and some of the Marvel favorites can be seen in the photos. While not everyone wears masks, there is great social distance, sending a clear message to potential Universal Orlando guests. This is not the first time that popular characters have been used to educate clients on the proper protocol to maintain during these difficult times. Stormtroopers recently watched Disney Springs guests, much to the delight of Star Wars amateurs. Just 5 days from June 5, Universal Orlando has a clear obligation to keep its clients aware of the measures that must be implemented in order for its parks to function safely.

It remains to be seen how successful the reopening of Universal Orlando will be. Just because the parks have decided to reopen their doors to the public does not necessarily mean that visitors are in a hurry to risk coronavirus. At the same time, there are many loyal to theme parks, and the closure of such parks has made life much more difficult. Hopefully, fans of Universal Orlando feel safe enough to visit the park soon.

