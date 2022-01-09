Marvel Studios is known for making some of the best superhero movies in recent years. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a huge success, and it continues to grow with popularity. One of the most anticipated films coming up later this year is Morbius, starring Jared Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius – a scientist who turns himself into a living vampire after an experiment goes wrong. This film will be one worth seeing!

What will Morbius bring to screens?

So, many of you might be thinking about who Morbius is? How this superhero became a superhero in the first place. And to satisfy its curious viewers, an official synopsis has been released. It reads, “One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease”. This upcoming film will explore the complex character of Morbius, who is both fascinating and sympathetic. Jared Leto has called him “not a villain,” but someone with his own moral code. Director Daniel Espinosa has promised to showcase Morbius’ unique combination of heroism and horror.

When is the movie coming on screens?

The movie is coming on screens in a short time. Morbius is scheduled to be released in the United States on April 1, 2022. In case you want a sneak-peak of the movie, go watch out for the trailers on youtube.

Is he here to save the world or destroy it? Watch Dr. Michael Morbius and his sinister alter-ego in this exclusive scene. #MORBIUS – Coming exclusively to movie theaters January 28. #CCXPWorlds pic.twitter.com/2ZC4Lrceit — Morbius (@MorbiusMovie) December 5, 2021

Who will be in the cast?

The movie has been directed by Daniel Espinosa. The story of this fantasy superhero movie has been written mutually by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. The movie stars Jared Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius, a doctor who in order to cure a rare blood disorder, becomes a subject of something vampirish.

Other characters include:

Matt Smith as Loxias Crown

Adria Arjona as Martine Bancroft

Jared Harris as a professor and Morbius’ mentor

Al Madrigal as Alberto Rodriguez

Tyrese Gibson as Simon Stroud

What is the cast saying about the movie Morbius?

The director Daniel Espinosa says, “I’m Daniel Espinosa, and I’m the director of Morbius. It’s a story about an individual who is trying to overcome his own flaws and at the same time does something that he shouldn’t do in order to correct them.” Jared Leto says “It’s going to be fun. He’s not a villain, but he has his own moral code.” The cast of the film has been talking about their excitement for the project – Jared Leto has called it “fun,” saying that Morbius is not a villain but has his own moral code. Daniel Espinosa, the director of the movie, has promised a “dark and gritty” film that will be true to the comics. Matt Smith as Loxias Crown said, “I’ve been a fan of this character for a long time, and I’m really keen to see how he’s going to be brought into the real world.” Actor Matt Smith, who plays Loxias Crown in Morbius said that “I’ve been a fan of this character for a long time,” adding that they will bring him into the real world. Leto also talked about his excitement at being able to work with Sony on developing characters together: “Sony has made some very interesting choices lately” confirmed by Kevin Feige from Marvel Studios saying “They have so much material from all their different franchises…it was exciting when we started talking because it almost felt like one big playground where you can grab your favorite things here and there and put them together.”

What can we expect from the upcoming Morbius?

Both Sony and Marvel are keeping tight-lipped about the specifics of what we can expect from Morbius, but with Leto on board, it is sure to be a hit with fans of the comic book character – and horror movie lovers in general. Look out for more news as it becomes available! Morbius is a fascinating and complex character, who will be brought to life in an upcoming Marvel Studios movie. The film will explore his vampirish side, as well as the human elements that make him both sympathetic and compelling. Fans of Morbius are sure to enjoy this new take on the character, which promises to showcase his unique mix of heroism and horror. The Marvel Studios’ Morbius movie is scheduled for release in 2022. Stay tuned for more information!

Marvel Studios’ Morbius movie is set to be released in 2022, and it’s already generating a lot of buzzes. Fans are sure to appreciate the new take on this popular character, as well as his complex moral code that sets him apart from other Marvel characters. The film promises a lot of action too, with some terrifying villains for our hero to fight off!