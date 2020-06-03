Marvel Studios Regains Daredevil Rights In Six Months

Thanks to an update to the Save Daredevil campaign, fans have been reminded that there are only six months left until Marvel Studios regains the rights.

There are only six months until Marvel Studios recovers the rights to Reckless. After film and television rights for the Reckless The franchise returned from Fox to Marvel in 2013, the latter announced that it would reboot the character as part of a series of Netflix shows based on New York street superheroes. Reckless Season 1 premiered in 2015 and was widely applauded for the way it combined stylish, gritty but grounded fight scenes with an in-depth examination of the seemingly contradictory nature of Matt Murdock (a blind lawyer and a man of faith by day, a masked vigilante by night).

The show would run for two additional seasons before canceling in November 2018, following the news that Disney was developing its own streaming service (one eventually named Disney +) to compete with Netflix, complete with its own MCU television series. . In fact, each of the Marvel-Netflix shows (including, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron fist, and The Punisher) were canceled in quick succession at that time. However, due to a clause in the Marvel and Netflix deal, the former cannot use the characters from those series until two years after its cancellation.

In a recent update of his Instagram account, the Save Daredevil fan campaign noted that there are only six months left for the Reckless rights go back to Marvel Studios again. The studio will also have the rights to return to Luke Cage and Iron fist by then, after Netflix canceled both series in October 2018. Jessica Jones and The Punisher It will also be available to them in early 2021.

At the moment, it's unclear if Marvel has any immediate plans to revisit. Reckless when recovering the rights. Charlie Cox, who played Matt Murdock during all three seasons of the Netflix series, has already said he doesn't expect Reckless Season 4 will happen, and he suspects that the lead role will likely be restructured instead. And even in the unlikely event that Season 4 happened, it would almost certainly not air on Disney + (due to the mature nature of its show), unlike The falcon and the winter soldier, WandaVision, and the other series of MCUs that are actively being developed for the service.

At the same time, Cox has thanked fans for their continued support of the Reckless TV show and he seems perfectly willing to reprise his role, be it for season 4 or even a cameo for the MCU movie. If the TV show were to be revived in any way (even as a limited series), it would presumably air on Hulu, p. the place where Disney sends movies and TV shows that don't fit well with the Disney + family image. Again, it's probably not going to happen, but it will be interesting to see if Marvel Studios decides to do something with Reckless soon after, the character is back in his hands.

Source: Save Daredevil / Instagram

