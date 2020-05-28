Marvel Superfan puts each MCU scene in chronological order

A Marvel Cinematic Universe fan has taken all the movies and compiled them in chronological order by scene. That's right, every scene from the 23 MCU movies released so far. This was a gigantic undertaking and the other fans seem to deeply appreciate the amount of work and the time it took to do this. We've all seen the right and wrong ways of watching MCU movies, but this is a whole new level of madness.

The MCU timeline spans around 1,000 years and takes place in different dimensions. Many of the films jump to different times, making it even more difficult to put them all together per scene. MCU superfan Tony Goldmark has done all the work himself and posted it on social media, detailed by how many times each movie should start, stop, and continue. It's exhausting to even look at the first 50 entries more or less before marveling at the effort put into compiling it.

Tony Goldmark has already received high praise for compiling his MCU watch list. However, there is still a task that needs to be done now. Even though Goldmark went on to Avengers Endgame, Thor: The Dark World, Captain marvel, Captain America, Black Panther, and many more to make your timeline, there are fans who are still not satisfied. Apparently everyone wants me to stop by and do a video edit that shows everything in the correct order. Although that may have to come from another staunch fanatic and trade on the black market because there is no way for Marvel Studios and Disney to sign on that market.

Execution of the MCU chronological order begins with flashbacks of the Thor franchise, closely followed by the introduction to the Wakanda story in Black Panther. From there, we will Captain America: The Winter Soldier and then most of Captain America the First Avenger. The following MCU fans dive into the prologue of Guardians of the galaxy vol. 2 and just keep going from there. Tony Goldmark did not say how long it took him to get through and do all of this, but it must have been a long time.

As for whether this chronological list of MCU scenes is 100% accurate, it is unclear at this time. However, Tony Goldmark said he double and triple-checked his work, so that should give other fans peace of mind before they dive deep into the chronological order of 23 movies. Now, we'll just have to wait for someone to compile all of this into a bulk edit, which will take days to see and even more to create. Good luck to whoever takes on that job. You can check the list in its entirety below, thanks to Tony Goldmark's Twitter bill.

Well, nerds, I did it. It took a global pandemic and a damn quarantine, but I did it. I discovered the precise chronological order of all MCU movies (so far) BY SCENE. I'm out of my damn mind. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/3VXjqk4kjQ – beautiful weirdo from the internet (@tonygoldmark) May 27, 2020

Now a few caveats. Obviously this only covers all 23 MCU movies so far. There are no ABC or Netflix TV shows, no shorts, no deleted scenes. I only counted flashbacks when they could easily isolate themselves from the "present" of their respective movies. pic.twitter.com/p1DBfdDXXU – beautiful weirdo from the internet (@tonygoldmark) May 27, 2020

There are a few cases where I allowed the movies a creative editing license (like the sequence in Thor: The Dark World when it keeps cutting, heist movie style, between Thor planning with the Warriors Three and executing that plan) … – beautiful weirdo from the internet (@tonygoldmark) May 27, 2020

And it's true that A LOT of this is just my own personal headcanon conjecture, but I've double and triple-checked my work here and to my knowledge, none of this is inconsistent. Enjoy, people as crazy as me! – beautiful weirdo from the internet (@tonygoldmark) May 27, 2020

… And then all the 2014 heist scenes. So here, after a brief look at Endgame, there is a final screenshot, which expands on the three-digit elements. Happy jumping! pic.twitter.com/s5Rn3aYKO0 – beautiful weirdo from the internet (@tonygoldmark) May 27, 2020

If I were to make a Bingo card from reactions to this thread, "Someone should really edit this!" It would be free space. – beautiful weirdo from the internet (@tonygoldmark) May 27, 2020

Themes: Avengers