Marvel Wasted The Opportunity To Tell The Avengers Coulson Is Alive

With the Infinity Saga finished, the Marvel Cinematic Universe missed the opportunity to resolve the death of Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) in The Avengers. A key character in Phase 1 of the MCU, Coulson is the common denominator in the first films in the franchise that culminated in Joss Whedon's 2012 blockbuster. His existence best established the universe's interconnected storytelling format when he appeared in four MCU movies: Dealing With Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) becoming Iron Man in Iron Man and Iron Man 2, The arrival of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) to Earth from Asgard in Thor and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) invasion of New York in The Avengers.

While Coulson appeared in Captain marvel, the story takes place in 1995, before the date Iron Man At 13 years old; in the MCU timeline, Coulson's last big screen appearance is in The Avengers where he was killed by Loki. However, the ABC Protection agents. revealed that Coulson came to life using the T.A.H.I.T.I.project, and the series has focused on Coulson and his team of agents as they battled Hydra, traveled through time and space, and fought inhuman villains.

Coulson has been through a lot since his last appearance in the MCU movie, and all along, his Avenger friends remain in the dark about his survival from the events of The Avengers. Conversations about whether Earth's most powerful heroes will ever find out about this secret gained steam when Marvel sold Avengers Endgame as the culmination of the Infinity saga. Many expected that Coulson's appearance in Captain marvel He hinted that he would meet with the rest of the team, but this was not the case. In fact, neither he nor anyone was mentioned. Protection agents. characters in Final game. As Marvel Studios now drifts away from the Infinity Saga and moves on to Phase 4, they've already missed any good opportunity to solve this loose narrative.

With heroes like Iron Man, Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America (Chris Evans) no longer in the primary MCU universe, there is now no pressing need to solve Coulson's narrative. Since only three of the original six heroes are still in the franchise, revealing that Coulson is still alive would not have the same emotional effect, especially since he was specifically close to Tony and Steve Rogers – the S.H.I.E.L.D. The agent played a major role in the former's origin story and was personally a fan of Captain America.

Gregg has raised the notion that some Avengers might know that Coulson is alive, which is not out of reach for the possibility given Tony's resources and access to information, and Maria Hill (Colbie Smulders) has interacted with Coulson for season 1 of Protection agents. Tony or Hill could have made a passing comment on Coulson's fate, effectively addressing the unsolved storyline, but what Marvel missed was an opportunity to fully reintegrate Coulson into the MCU movies.

In any case, former Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb teased that this loose subplot will work out surprisingly, and given that it hasn't happened on the big screen and the MCU already moving forward from Infinity Saga, any Coulson / Avengers reunion will most likely be addressed in the remaining episodes of Protection agents. Unfortunately, without the involvement of the characters who were truly affected by Coulson's death, any resolution to this lingering narrative thread will not be as emotionally satisfying as it might have been had it been played on the big screen with the Avengers involved.

