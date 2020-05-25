Marvel's Avengers were part of the FIRST Hanukkah

Almost any story is better when you add Marvel & # 39; s Avengers, but when it comes to Hanukkah's origins … Doc Samson took things a little too far.

Let's face it, superheroes can make virtually any story more exciting. Sometimes, however, storytellers can go too far when embellishing a classic story, which is what happened when Hulk psychiatrist Doc Samson decided to retell the Hanukkah story, claiming that Avengers they were there.

For those unfamiliar with the good doctor, Dr. Leonard Samson is Bruce Banner's psychiatrist and also the recipient of a gamma experiment that imbued him with superhuman strength and green hair. An important supporting character during Peter David's classic career The incredible Hulk, The Samson character was developed by David, who established that Doc Samson was one of Marvel's Jewish superheroes (along with The Thing and Kitty Pryde). This motivated David to write the story "Revisionist History" to Marvel Holiday Special 1992 where Doc Samson visits his old Hebrew school to tell the children the story of Hanukkah. Unfortunately, things don't go as planned …

Samson's story begins in a traditional way, with him explaining how centuries ago a group of Jews called the Maccabees fought against their oppressors in Judea. However, children (who are more interested in learning why they don't get a Santa Claus) start teasing Samson with questions about how the Maccabees can be considered soldiers if they didn't have weapons. Frustrated, Samson alters his story and tells the children that the Maccabees did They have giant weapons that can knock down buildings, causing the story artist to suddenly redraw the slim Maccabees as Arnold Schwarzenegger-style soldiers with sunglasses and ammunition belts.





Things just get crazier from that point. As Doc Samson struggles to tell the children about the Jewish oppressor Antiochus IV, a boy asks if Antiochus was like Doctor Doom. Inspired, Samson agrees that Antiochus IV was, in fact, the robotic enemy of the Avengers Ultron (with Antiochus I-III as models in front of him). In addition, he gives Antiochus IV an army of evil demons from "Heck" who are going to conquer the city of Judea.

Completely throwing tradition and history out the window, Doc Samson begins stealing from other comic book companies by claiming that Judea looked exactly like Krypton. As the children get deeper into the story, Samson adds that Captain America, Wolverine, and the Hulk fought alongside the Maccabees in their war. He even adds that Captain America eliminated Goliath (played by a giant Hank Pym in this version) with his shield.

After the Maccabees defeated Antiochus IV (apparently by exploding him with a nuclear bomb), they returned to his idol temple, which in this tale is filled with images of statues of Elvis Presley (since Elvis was the idol of one of the students) father). Samson explains that the Maccabees only had enough oil to light their lamp for one day (hastily explaining that the Maccabees couldn't use batteries since they were turned off), but the lamp, which was lit by Wolverine, burned for eight full days.





Unfortunately, children begin to add their own ideas to the story at this point, claiming that the person For real Responsible for the Hanukkah miracle was the Human Torch which must have hidden under the lamp and kept burning. When they begin to claim that the Torch was also responsible for Moses' burning bush, however, Samson eventually loses it and forces the children to retell the story in a threatening way. While the children persist in asking why Jewish children do not receive a Santa Claus, a disgruntled Samson claims that Antiochus IV killed Santa Claus by throwing an anvil on him, causing the entire class to start screaming. When he asks the teacher if he would like her to talk about Easter again, Doc Samson is quickly expelled from the Hebrew school.

According to comic book writer Peter David, "Revisionist History" was based on an incident in its Hebrew school days (one wonders how that The story was). Sure, comic book heroes often function as modern mythological heroes, but that doesn't mean they always blend well with traditional stories. Although you can probably see a Hollywood movie there somewhere …

