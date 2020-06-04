Marvel’s Caveman Avengers Are Key To Moon Knight’s Secret Plan

Why is Moon Knight beating Thor and the rest of the Avengers? He is trying to save the world using a secret born a million years ago.

Warning! Spoilers for Avengers # 33 below

Marvel's Moon Knight has a construction scheme for world conquest that seems random at first, but the rebel hero's battles with the Avengers have something in common that calls for prehistory. In the new number Avengers # 33, Moon Knight battles a large number of Avengers, one by one, chosen without any clear reasoning, and defeats almost all of them, stealing their superpowers in the process. But Moon Knight is unwilling to defeat the current team of Avengers. It has its sights set on another group that fought evil more than a million years ago.

Avengers # 33, by Jason Aaron, Javier Garron, and Jason Keith, chronicles the Moon Knight battles with a lineup of Avengers, defeating each and stealing their powers in turn: Iron Fist, Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, and Thor. He tries to fight Black Panther, but leaves unsuccessfully because the powers of the hero Wakandan cannot be stolen. This alignment has no obvious theme; Moon Knight avoids heroes who could offer similar power buffs like Iron Man and Hulk, and almost half of the members aren't even current Avengers.

The answer is found in one of the first revelations today. Avengers Series: At the dawn of humanity, the first humans and ancient gods formed a team known as the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC. Odin and Agamotto (a divine being who created the eponymous eye of Doctor Strange) joined the first human incarnations of Iron Fist, Black Panther, Ghost Rider, Phoenix, and Starbrand. They saved the Land from the Celestials and encountered a time-traveling Iron Man, along with other untold adventures. When Moon Knight has added Mjolnir to his arsenal, his divine patron Khonshu seems to take stock. The bird god is not sure if Moon Knight's powers are "enough" for the next stage of his plot, but the crime fighter insists he can't take it anymore: Black Panther's powers are innate, the Phoenix. it has no host and the Starbrand is "hidden".

This explains it in detail: Khonshu has tasked Moon Knight with amassing the Avengers powers of 1,000,000 BC, a task in which he has partially succeeded, for a quest MK describes as "Earth's last hope against the Devil". The "devil" here is Mephisto, an enemy who backs up all the greatest Avengers threats in the series so far, having worked in the family of Tony Stark and the most trusted government agents. Moon Knight believes he is saving the world, and the key is the combined powers of the 1,000,000 BC Avengers.

This raises many questions, with two main mysteries remaining unsolved. The first: what is the connection? The prehistoric Avengers have already had dealings with Mephisto; the first ghost rider and the iron fist were approached with offers by the tempter. They saw a time-displaced Tony Stark deal with Mephisto and understood what was going on, probably from personal experience. It could be that Mephisto was the final enemy of the prehistoric Avengers, and Moon Knight believes that their combined powers can destroy him.

The second is: How will the Avengers prevent him from taking over the world to save it? The next step in his plan is Khonshu changing the world in his image, leaving the Avengers on the run. His hope probably lies in the remaining powers he needs: the missing Phoenix, the power of the Black Panther, and, most importantly, the new Starbrand, a cosmic energy that took in a newborn boy. Yes the Avengers They want to defeat Mephisto and Khonshu, all hope lies in the most powerful baby in the universe.

