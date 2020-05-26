Marvel's Daredevil movie is supposed to do something very controversial

Netflix may have canceled Reckless after three seasons, but the Fearless Man is not out of the fight yet. All signs point to Marvel Studios bringing Matt Murdock back for other projects, this time closer to MCU continuity. Several ideas have been reported: a Spider man 3 cameo, a revival of the show, even a role in She hulk – but there is also the possibility of a new DD movie that could introduce the cast of Netflix.

We know that the studio is interested in getting a solo movie for the hero in production, and while the plot details of what exactly it would entail have been hard to come by, we've now learned at least one thing that will count. According to sources close to WGTC, the same ones that told us that the Guardians will appear Thor: love and thunder and the true mandarin will be the villain of Shang-Chi – The studio wants to kill Karen Page.

As Daredevil fans will know, the Born again The story, in which Bullseye kills Karen on Kingpin's orders, is one of the most influential in the hero's history. It has already been a great source of inspiration for both the Ben Affleck movie and Season 3 of the Netflix show. Memorably, the latest series in the hit series subverted the classic comic book moment, where Karen is killed in a church, making her survive Bullseye's attack. But apparently, she won't be able to escape another altercation with him. That said, we are told that only this part of the arc will fit for the movie, and the rest of the plot will tell a different story than the one seen in Born again.



What that story may be, we don't know yet, but it has been said that Kingpin is also back for the Reckless movie, with the villain once again released from prison and wanting revenge on Nelson, Murdock and Page. As far as we know, then, the movie settings could be similar to DD Season 3, though it will also forge its own path as it seeks to establish the hero in the MCU.

In any case, killing Karen would certainly prove to be a highly controversial move if carried out, especially since Season 3 cleverly avoided the "women in the fridge" trope. But from what we're told, it's certainly something Marvel plans to do now with its Reckless movie and it will be interesting to see how the audience reacts to it.