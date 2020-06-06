Marvel’s Daredevil Would Make The BEST Green Lantern

Daredevil is famous as Marvel's Fearless Man, but Matt Murdock is more than a prime candidate for the Green Lanterns. He would be her BEST.

Marvel Comics Fearless Man Reckless He possesses an iron will and, as his superhero nickname asserts, the ability to overcome great fear. So if Matt Murdock ever finds himself crossing the DC Universe, could those qualities lead him to be approached by the OaA Guardians and recruited into the Green Lantern Body?

Although the idea of ​​a street-level hero like Daredevil becoming a space cop seems absurd, the idea comes with more than a few interesting insights. Let's examine what could happen if Matt Murdock won a power ring speculating on how he would wear it, how the Green Lantern Corps sees blind Lanterns, and if Matt even stay blind with the ring.

Green Lantern rings work with the will of a user, which Daredevil clearly has plenty of. Most notably, however, Green Lanterns can create virtually any energy construct you can imagine simply by wishing for it. Daredevil's radar sense allows him to perceive the shapes and positions of objects around him, but most artists agree that Daredevil does not "see" in the same detail as a sighted person. It is true that Matt could see as a child, but since then he has become accustomed to "seeing" the world through his radar sense and his brain has probably been reconnected to better understand the world in basic ways. So you probably wouldn't give your constructions the same level of visual detail as Kyle or John. However, Matt could add details to his builds that other Green Lanterns couldn't.

After all, when Matt perceives an object, he not only feels its basic shape, but identifies it by its unique smell, feel, and sound (as well as taste in some cases). Since Green Lantern's energy constructs reflect the perceptions of the manifester, Matt would likely imbue his creations with these greater tactile and auditory details. It could even make your buildings emit unique scents, as it never forgets the scent of a person or object, making them more detailed and realistic than any of Earth's Lanterns.

But how would Daredevil use his ring constructions in battle? After being trained as a ninja warrior, he could manifest weapons with which he is already comfortable, such as a billy club or a staff. But you could also turn your heightened senses into an offense, using your ring to replicate key sounds or smells. Daredevil could hit an opponent with an auditory attack, amplifying a sound or aroma to cause his enemy the same pain he would feel if he were exposed to such intense sensory overload. After all, Daredevil's senses are too much for psychics to hold fast.

But the biggest potential lies in how Daredevil could use the ring. the same. With her powers, she could finally cope with something she often struggles with on the street: too much sensory information. As if his powers weren't enough, a Green Lantern ring would finally hone his protective aura to filter out harmful sounds, smells, and sensations, increasing his focus so that he could use his senses more effectively and not be overwhelmed by them.

The ring could even amplify your super senses to even higher levels, giving you a level of cosmic awareness and allowing you to track a target through space … perhaps the biggest problem for a man like Murdock. After all, Daredevil has generally been a street-level fighter, fighting crime lords like Wilson Fisk (aka Kingpin). and he sees himself as the local protector of his Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. While Daredevil has embarked on adventures in other dimensions and exotic locations, he generally stays in New York and feels responsible for caring for his neighbors and friends. However, like the Green Lantern, Daredevil would have to patrol an entire sector of space, not just his neighborhood. Also, some flashlights have to spend long periods of time off Earth, which could be very damaging if Matt wanted to maintain his career as a lawyer.

Ultimately, Matt Murdock has the potential to be an incredible green lantern. Thanks to his determination, strength, and trained senses, Daredevil is already a highly effective superhero despite not being as strong or fast as other street heroes like Spider-Man. Enhanced by a Green Lantern power ring, however, Man without fear could become truly unstoppable. The power of a flashlight is limited only by your imagination and, after all, and with Daredevil indomitable will, his exploits could easily make him face the gods. The Corps would be lucky to have it.

