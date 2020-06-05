Marvel’s Most TRAGIC Spider-Man Everyone Forgot About

Martha Franklin assumed the role of Spider-Woman in the late 1990s, becoming one of Spider-Man's most tragic heroines to date.

There are more alternative versions of Spiderman throughout the Marvel Comics Universe that you can probably tell. However, a hero who dawned in the mantle of Spider-Man and later Spider-Woman, Mattie Franklin, is one of the most tragic heroes that has been forgotten over time.

In Earth-616, a handful of heroes have taken on the role of Spider-Man. Ben Reilly, Miles Morales and even Dr. Otto Octavius ​​have taken to the streets as the popular web slingers. But, Mattie Franklin took over the job when Spider-Man temporarily walked away from the role. But, unlike the Spider-Men and women before and after her, her powers were not due to being bitten by a radioactive spider, but to something much more sinister.

Martha & # 39; Mattie "Franklin first appeared in The amazing Spider Man # 441 and was created by John Byrne and Rafael Kayanan. The daughter of a wealthy businessman (and later J. Jonah Jameson's adoptive daughter), Franklin gains her powers through The Gathering of the Five, which gave five people (including Norman Osborn and Cassandra Webb) skills as power, madness, and immortality through a ceremony involving relics (it's complicated). Franklin received immense power, including flight, superhuman agility, speed, reflexes, and strength. She would take over as Spider-Man and later Spider-Woman. When she would return in the protagonist of Jessica Jones Alias Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Gaydos series, his life would completely fall apart.

Mattie would be drugged and a drug dealer would pass her powers on to a mutant growth hormone, who also prostituted her. While she would eventually get rid of the dealer's warehouse and go into rehab, things didn't immediately improve. Later, she would be captured by Kraven's daughter The Hunter and killed (in sacrifice) by Kraven's wife, Sasha, in an effort to revive her son from death. Mattie would return on the pages of Silk like a clone, but then it would be sacrificed again.

After a promising start, Mattie had one of the most tragic and messy lives of a superhero. Her journey from the new Spider-Man, to the new Spider-Woman, to drug addict and prostitute, to being sacrificed not once but twice is crazy. While Mattie would make occasional comic book appearances after her initial arc in Amazing Spiderman, she was eventually forgotten over time. If any character deserves a story of redemption and a comeback, it's Mattie Franklin. Maybe someday we will have that story.

