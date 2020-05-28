Marvel's other time travel hero is a real-life genius

Legendary inventor and painter Leonardo da Vinci is actually a time-traveling superhero, well, at least in the Marvel Comic universe.

Leonardo da Vinci it is known as many things; Painter, inventor, sculptor, architect, scientist, musician, mathematician, engineer, author, anatomist, geologist, astronomer, botanist, paleontologist, cartographer and time-traveling superhero. Hope for?! No, you didn't read that incorrectly, Leonardo da Vinci is actually a time-traveling superhero, well, at least in the Marvel Comics universe.

When you think of Leonardo on paper, you generally think of the Vitruvian Man or the Mona Lisa, not Marvel Comics, but it is true that he is also on that page. First appearing in Amazing # 54, Leonardo debuted in the comic book world in October 1956. Since then, Leonardo's integration into Marvel-looking bigger has grown, and so have the weird and wild things he has done.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Green Lantern's Biggest Crossover Was With KFC (Yeah Really)

Leonardo put his great mind to use for the betterment of society as a member of the Brotherhood of the Shield group. The Brotherhood of the Shield is essentially an old version of what S.H.E.I.L.D. Today it is a long-standing secret organization whose top priority is to keep all life on earth safe. The group was made up of famous minds throughout history, with other members including Imhotep, Sir Isaac Newton, Zhang Heng, and Galileo. While the Avengers surely get great credit for saving the world, it was actually this supergroup of greats in history who were the first heroes to defeat Galactus and Brood, as well as return the Celestials.

Being the student of learning who he is, Leonardo took it upon himself to study the Phoenix Force after a messenger from K & # 39; un-Lun approached him. It was here in his studies that Leonardo helped the Iron Fist of the time earn his title, giving him the determination he needed to face Shou-Lao the Eternal, all while using his telescope to watch and study the next Phoenix. .

Not long after, Leonardo mastered time travel. He decided to put his inventing skills into practice, creating a robotic copy himself that he could leave behind to live his normal life while rebounding in history. He then traveled through time, seeming to have a deep interest in the 1960s, placing him among Marvel's best-known heroes and escapades. It was here today that, under the alias of Aries, Leonardo formed the Great Wheel of the Zodiac, a secret organization consisting of the world's most elite intelligence agents, including Nick Fury and his brother. Unfortunately, this group eventually broke up, forming the many different secret organizations from the Marvel universe, such as S.H.I.E.L.D., Leviathan, the Zodiac Poster, and even Hydra. That's right, somehow Leonardo caused the creation of both S.H.I.E.L.D. and hydra.

While it has no real powers, one could compare Leonardo da Vinci to Tony Stark's mind, just a version from the Renaissance era; even flying mechanical armor is built. His super genius, engineering skill, and quick wit allow him to rank with some of the best Marvel heroes even though he technically has no super abilities of his own.

Next: DC Comics once had a cocaine-powered supervillain

Hulk almost killed the Marvel thing with one hit