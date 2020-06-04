Marvel’s War Machine Just Got An Army Of [SPOILER]

Even stripped of his armor, James Rhodes the War Machine is a force to be reckoned with, especially when taking control of an army of Deathloks.

This article contains spoilers for Force Works 2020 # 3

Marvel & # 39; s War machine he now has his own army of Deathloks. Matthew Rosenberg & # 39; s Force Works 2020 He has seen Maria Hill send a field team to Lingares Island, which appears to be a volcanic island off South America. Unfortunately, his mission goes awry, due to a reckless alliance with MODOK.

Lingares has been devastated by a gigantic android named Ultimo, who was created with the power to destroy entire worlds. MODOK sought to control Ultimo, bind the android to his will, so he created an army of Deathloks as his pawns. A Deathlok is a cyber being; some of them are essentially cyborg zombies, with advanced technology used to revive their corpses. All traces of humanity have been removed from the Deathloks, which means that they are slaves to their programming. MODOK intended to serve as its agents, but it got out of control.

Things come to a head this week Works of force # 3, when MODOK leverages its team with the Avengers to successfully establish control of Ultimo. The Force Works team developed a hasty strategy, with Quake giving them cover by donning the War Machine armor and executing interference with Ultimo. Meanwhile, the rest of the team examines the Deathlok program. James Rhodes may not have his armor, but he is a smart guy who has worked with Tony Stark for years. It is capable of identifying a central processor in the command unit, and the US Agent. USA He extracts it by ripping the head off that particular Deathlok. Rhodey implants parts of the Deathlok technology into his own skull, allowing him to take mental control of the entire army.

War Machine's Deathlok army joins the battle just in time. Quake was cast out of the sky, stripped of James Rhodes' armor, but she had the best stunt of all time. Quake has cut a hole in the ground, exposing the lava lake below Lingares' surface, and MODOK is struggling to prevent his Ultimo body from falling into it. James Rhodes is a skilled military tactician, but frankly, this situation doesn't require much innovation. Order the Deathloks to swarm, distracting MODOK and pushing Ultimo into the lava lake.

Rhodey believed that the Deathlok process could be reserved, but it was a gamble. Fortunately, he proved he was right, and Maria Hill's agents can extract Deathlok technology and restore it to basic human normalcy. Deathlok's army is destroyed, and Force Works ensures that the secrets of MODOK technology are also lost, fearful that even Maria Hill cannot be trusted with such secrets.

