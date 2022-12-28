Marwan Kheireddine had already begun putting together an impressive career long before he became the CEO of AM Bank. He served as the Minister of State in the Lebanese government in the early 1990s, for example, before leaving that position in 1992. Time would prove that this acted as the rock-solid foundation upon which his future success would be built, as it let him experience economic growth and the empowerment of the country’s private sector up close and personal.

Of course, things once were more prosperous for Lebanon. However, in just a few short years, the economy has declined by 2/3rds. The rate at which people are falling into poverty is skyrocketing. To say that things are precarious in Lebanon is, at this point, an understatement.

Yet, at the same time, Marwan Kheireddine insists that all hope is not lost. Yes, times are turbulent – but other countries have been through similar issues. He believes that by observing what they did and learning from their mistakes that Lebanon can pull itself out of this proverbial hole and get moving in the right direction once again.

Lebanon’s Global Education

For Marwan Kheireddine, one of the prominent examples that Lebanon should look to get out of its current economic difficulties has to down with Greece. Greece was one of the epicenters of the global economic downturn from the last decade. Recently, however, the government got to a point where it is about to finally pay off the last of the money it owed to the World Bank. As a result, not only has the country recovered, but the economy is also growing – something that would have felt unthinkable given the situation in 2008 and 2009.

Yes, it’s true that each country has its unique challenges and that Lebanon and Greece are not accurate 1:1 comparisons. But it’s still an important lesson to be learned nonetheless.

Another critical lesson Lebanon can learn from observing other countries is the power of the private sector. For him, the private sector has been a major contributing factor to growth in the country for as long as it has been around. During his time with the government, he helped to add jobs through the expansion of organizations like AM Bank and Virgin Megastores.

Marwan Kheireddine, empowering the private sector aids the more extensive economy’s ability to grow and prosper. The private sector has long been proven to pull the economy up. While it’s true that corruption and other issues in the government act as a counterbalance to that and often pull the economy down, that is a separate problem to be addressed. By making a renewed emphasis on generating as much success as possible for those leaders in the private sector, the whole of Lebanon – including its citizens – will follow.