Mary Kay Letourneau, convicted of raping a 13-year-old student whom she later married, died of cancer.

Letourneau died suddenly at his home Monday night, his former attorney David Gehrke told CNN. Most of her family was with her, including Vili Fualaau, her former student and ex-husband who had provided 24-hour care for her in the last month of her life.

Letourneau pleaded guilty to raping Fualaau, 13, when he was 34 years old. She gave birth to Fualaau's son before serving seven years in prison on rape-related charges. The couple then had a second child.

Letourneau and Fualaau were married in 2005 shortly after she was released from prison, but Fualaau requested legal separation in 2017 just before her 12th anniversary.

It is unclear why Fualaau requested the separation.