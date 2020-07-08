Mary Kay Letourneau, who made headlines for an affair with a student, died at 58

Mary Kay Letourneau, the former Seattle teacher who was convicted in 1997 of raping a 12-year-old student whom she would later marry, died Tuesday of cancer, her lawyer told Q13 News.

David Gehrke, the lawyer, told the news station that he suffered from cancer for about nine months.

Letourneau pleaded guilty in August 1997 to two counts of second-degree rape with a student who was 13 at the time. (She was 34 years old, married, and had four children.) He later married the student, Vili Fualaau in 2005, after serving his seven-year prison sentence. He was 22 years old. They had two children and Faulaau applied for legal separation in 2017, according to the Q 13 Fox report.

He knew his actions were morally and professionally wrong, but he took the risks in part due to his “ hypomania & # 39; & # 39; diagnosed, a type of bipolar depression, Gehrke told local media.

Police discovered them at 1:20 a.m. from June 19, 1996 in a minivan. Letourneau told officers that the boy was 18 years old, which raised suspicions among the officers. Fualaau and Letourneau denied that there had been "moving". Instead, they said, Letourneau had been babysitting the boy and took him from her home after she and her husband had a fight.

About two months after the marina incident, Letourneau became pregnant with the couple's first daughter.

The two had previously characterized their relationship as one of love, and even wrote a book together: "Un Seul Crime, L & # 39; Amour" or "Only One Crime, Love". Her story was also the subject of a USA Network movie, "All American Girl."

Associated Press contributed to this report.