Mary Trump appears in written testimony as fight for publication of her book continues







In court filings Thursday night, Mary Trump and her attorneys said blocking the book would be unconstitutional. But they also argue that the New York Times investigation into the Trump family's taxes makes it clear that the settlement agreement, and the accompanying confidentiality agreement, signed about two decades ago by Mary Trump was fraudulent and should be considered debatable.

"The detailed analysis and investigation of the New York Times revealed for the first time that the valuations on which I had relied to enter into the Settlement, and which were used to determine my compensation under the Settlement, were fraudulent," said Mary Trump at a statement. sworn declaration. "I trusted the false valuations my uncles and aunt provided me, and I would never have entered into the Agreement if I had known the true value of the assets involved."

Robert Trump, Donald Trump's younger brother, has led the effort to block his niece's book, filing a temporary restraining order and alleging that the book would violate the terms of the confidential settlement agreement the family reached in bitter litigation afterward. of the death of the family patriarch Fred Trump.

In a blow to Robert Trump's efforts, a court decided earlier this week to lift the temporary restraining order against the book's publisher, Simon & Schuster. But a temporary restraining order against Mary Trump remains in effect pending a hearing on July 10. The book will be released on July 28.