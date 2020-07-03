Mary Trump appears in written testimony as fight for publication of her book continues

"The detailed analysis and investigation of the New York Times revealed for the first time that the valuations on which I had relied to enter into the Settlement, and which were used to determine my compensation under the Settlement, were fraudulent," said Mary Trump at a statement. sworn declaration. "I trusted the false valuations my uncles and aunt provided me, and I would never have entered into the Agreement if I had known the true value of the assets involved."
In an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo on Thursday night, Mary Trump's attorney, Ted Boutrous, said there is no reason for the court to continue to maintain the confidentiality agreement.
"The conciliation agreement that includes the confidentiality agreement was a product of fraud, therefore it is void, it cannot be enforced," Boutrous said. "It is one of the many reasons it is not worth the paper it is printed on right now."
The latest court filings, which acknowledge that Mary Trump was a source for the Times' tax investigation, reveal only teasers about what kind of disclosures could be hidden in her next disclosure.
Mary Trump's attorneys said the book is her "own story about life as a member of the Trump family, a story that includes information about the financial and family misdeeds of the President of the United States and his brothers," according to Thursday's filing. . "This book addresses issues of profound importance to our country, with critical insights about the President of the United States, his formative years, and his family's financial dealings. Ms. Trump offers a personal perspective on President Trump, valuable material eyewitness source for historians and citizens. "
In her affidavit, Mary Trump stated that she never imagined that the resolution agreement could one day prohibit her from telling her life story.
"I never believed that the Settlement Agreement that resolved discrete financial disputes could restrict me from telling the story of my life or publishing a book that discusses anything in the Book, including the conduct and character of my uncle, the acting President of the United States, during your reelection campaign, my aunt Maryanne, a former federal judge, or my uncle Robert, a prominent public figure, "said Mary Trump. "Also, my uncle, the president, has spoken about our family and the dispute on numerous occasions."
Charles Harder, an attorney for Robert Trump, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday's filing.
Mary Trump's attorneys say that if the effort is to block potential damage to the family's reputation, it is too late.
Robert Trump "is concerned that Ms. Trump will reveal details about her dealings with The New York Times, her difficult relationship with her family and the Trump family's financial dealings. But all of those facts have been made public," attorneys for Mary Trump. in a presentation, citing the Times' tax investigation and other family news coverage. "Contemporary news reports on Ms. Trump's lawsuit twenty years ago revealed the spiteful relationship between the Trump family and Ms. Trump."