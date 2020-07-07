Mary Trump bitingly criticizes the president in a new book obtained by CNN

"Donald, following the example of my grandfather and with the complicity, silence and inaction of his brothers, destroyed my father. I cannot let him destroy my country," wrote Mary Trump in the book, a copy of which was obtained by CNN.
The White House declined to comment on the book.
Mary Trump writes that part of the book is based on her own memory, and in part she pieced together a dialogue based on what some family members and others told her, as well as legal documents, bank statements, tax returns, and other documents. .
Mary Trump, a licensed clinical psychologist, writes that she voted for Hillary Clinton and did not attend Trump's election night party in 2016 because "I couldn't contain my euphoria when Clinton's victory was announced, and I don't want to. be rude ".
Mary Trump writes that her uncle's candidacy for president was not taken seriously at first. "I didn't think Donald was taking it seriously," he wrote. "He just wanted free advertising for his brand."
"He's a clown," my aunt Maryanne said during one of our regular lunches at the time. "This will never happen," wrote Mary Trump.
Maryanne Trump Barry is a former federal judge. CNN has reached out to her for comment.
After the Mary Trump book was released last month, President Robert's younger brother took legal action to block its publication.
The restraining order is still in effect against Mary Trump, so she cannot comment publicly.
Its spokesman, Chris Bastardi, said Monday: "The act of a sitting president to silence a private citizen is only the latest in a series of disturbing behavior."