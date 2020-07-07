Mary Trump bitingly criticizes the president in a new book obtained by CNN







"Donald, following the example of my grandfather and with the complicity, silence and inaction of his brothers, destroyed my father. I cannot let him destroy my country," wrote Mary Trump in the book, a copy of which was obtained by CNN.

The White House declined to comment on the book.

Mary Trump writes that part of the book is based on her own memory, and in part she pieced together a dialogue based on what some family members and others told her, as well as legal documents, bank statements, tax returns, and other documents. .