Mary Trump is free to promote her revealing book after the judge lifts the temporary restraining order

On Monday, a New York court lifted a temporary restraining order on President Donald Trump's niece, clearing the way for her to promote her revealing book in the media.

The ruling was issued by Judge Hal Greenwald of the New York State Supreme Court, the state's first instance court, on the eve of the book's publication.

The book, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," topped Amazon's bestseller list and garnered significant news coverage. But Mary Trump has been banned from promoting it, until now.

"The court was successful in rejecting the efforts of the Trump family to silence Mary Trump's central political discourse on important issues of public interest," said Ted Boutrous, the renowned lawyer who represented Mary Trump and who has also represented CNN on the past.