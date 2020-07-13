Mary Trump is launching a book. Michael Cohen is finishing a book. Both are being restricted

When the commander-in-chief calls the crimes committed by his friends a "hoax …" When he spreads false fears about electoral fraud … When he lies about something as banal as golf … When his deception on the road to a hurricane triggers an IG probe … When a single WH statement contains 12 lies and falsehoods …

Well then we are clearly in the midst of a real emergency.

Michael Cohen's sudden return to prison is under scrutiny because his attorneys say the dispute focused on "restrictions on paperwork designed to prevent a book on the president from finishing."

"There are no standard test forms that include language related to media contacts," report David Shortell and Mark Morales of CNN. But the form presented to Cohen seemed to be designed specifically for him. CNN has obtained a copy. This has all the appearances of an attempt to stifle Cohen's right to speak freely about his work for President Trump.

This is all the more remarkable because another revelation from Trump, from President Mary's niece, is due out Tuesday. And it's a doozy. Ted Boutrous, who represents Mary in court, is sounding the alarm about Cohen's situation now:

"This is very, very worrying," Boutrous tweeted , "from the perspective of the First Amendment and from the perspective of the rule of law, even more so when Roger Stone is released and Michael Flynn is about to do it."

Are Michael Cohen's First Amendment rights being violated?

Obviously you don't have to like Cohen, many people don't, to defend your right to speak. Ryan Goodman of Just Security contacted many of America's top First Amendment law experts about their reactions to the Cohen case, and they were "almost uniform in reporting the condition imposed on Cohen by the Bureau of Prisons, an agency under William Barr's Department of Justice. "The word" unconstitutional "appeared half a dozen times. Keep reading …

Now, going back to the other book …

Will Mary Trump be allowed to speak?

His book "Too Much and Never Enough" has now surpassed "The Room Where It Happened" to be the number one non-fiction seller of the year on Amazon's list.

But at this time, he cannot give interviews or speak publicly, since the restraining order requested by President Trump's brother Robert is still in force. The judge overseeing the case is expected to issue a ruling sometime Monday. Maybe she can speak on the day of publication.

Back to the emergency truth now …

According to Mary Trump, "truth" is a concept to conquer. She writes that Donald "easily sacrificed" the truth, "especially if a lie made the story sound better." Later, writing about the coronavirus crisis, she states that he feared the reality of the virus, but "his failure to face the truth inevitably led to a massive failure anyway …"

→ In Sunday's "Trusted Sources", I spoke to Tony Schwartz about what Mary's book adds to the dialogue about: Trump's cognition …