Mary Trump mocks the president with a tweet about the highest television ratings

President Trump's very public family dispute continues.

Niece Mary Trump pokes fun at her notoriously aware of the ratings on Twitter, promoting the large number of viewers who watched her appearance on MSNBC.

"5.23 million v. 5.11 million", Mary tweeted Friday night, comparing the ratings of her interview with Rachel Maddow to viewers at her uncle's town hall with Sean Hannity of Fox News held in June.

During his appearance on the broadcast, he said he believed Trump's re-election would mark "the end of the American experiment."

She punctuated her tweet with "#seldomseen," a reference to Trump's attack on her since the previous Friday.

The president had criticized both Mary and John Bolton for publishing revelations that distorted the commander-in-chief as an egotistical unfit for the White House.

After both books flew off the shelves after their releases, Trump joked on Twitter that he was the "supreme member of the Book of the Month Club".

"Mary Trump, a rarely seen niece who knows little about me, says false things about my wonderful parents (who couldn't bear it!) And about me, and violated her NDA," she continued.