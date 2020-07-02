Mary Trump: the court sided with the publisher of the revealing book of Trump's niece

Make no mistake: This is a blow to Robert Trump's attempt to block the book. Simon & Schuster had already said it had printed 75,000 copies of the book and sent copies to booksellers. For the July 10 audience, the publisher will be more advanced in preparing to publish the book on its scheduled release date of July 28. In other words, the horse will be much closer to being outside the stable.
The appeals court also noted that "while the parties are free to enter into confidentiality agreements, the courts are not necessarily required to enforce them specifically," and said that the agreements are "alternatively enforceable through the impaction of monetary damages." The suggestion that monetary damages could be a way to resolve the legal dispute, rather than a court order, also doesn't seem to bode well for the Robert Trump case …
"We are satisfied"
In a statement, Simon & Schuster welcomed the court's decision. "We are satisfied with the decision of the Court of Appeals to revoke the Temporary Restraining Order issued by the lower court against Simon & Schuster," the company said in a statement. The editor said he supported Mary Trump's "right to tell her story". Simon & Schuster added: "As everyone knows, there are well-established precedents against pre-publication restrictions and pre-publication mandates, and we remain confident that the preliminary mandate will be denied."
Mary Trump's lawyer will present a brief Thursday
Ted Boutrous, the renowned First Amendment lawyer representing Mary Trump, who has also represented CNN in the past, welcomed the court's decision as "very good news." Boutrous added: "We hope to present our report tomorrow in the trial court explaining why the same result is required as for Ms. Trump, based on the First Amendment and basic contract law."
No comments by Harder
Meanwhile, there was silence on the Robert Trump side of the dispute. I emailed Charles Harder, the attorney representing him, and received no response. Sometimes silence can be revealing …