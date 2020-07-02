Mary Trump: the court sided with the publisher of the revealing book of Trump's niece







On Wednesday night, a New York appeals court lifted the temporary restraining order against Simon & Schuster, a decision that allows the publisher to move forward with printing copies of the book and sending them to retailers. The court left the temporary restraining order for Mary Trump until a hearing on July 10.

Make no mistake: This is a blow to Robert Trump's attempt to block the book. Simon & Schuster had already said it had printed 75,000 copies of the book and sent copies to booksellers. For the July 10 audience, the publisher will be more advanced in preparing to publish the book on its scheduled release date of July 28. In other words, the horse will be much closer to being outside the stable.

The appeals court also noted that "while the parties are free to enter into confidentiality agreements, the courts are not necessarily required to enforce them specifically," and said that the agreements are "alternatively enforceable through the impaction of monetary damages." The suggestion that monetary damages could be a way to resolve the legal dispute, rather than a court order, also doesn't seem to bode well for the Robert Trump case …