Mary Trump: the president says that the niece who will publish the book signed a confidentiality agreement

Mary Trump, the President's niece and the daughter of her late older brother, Fred Trump Jr., has written a book described as a "revealing and authoritative portrait of Donald J. Trump and the toxic family that did it." The book will be released on July 28, according to book publisher Simon & Schuster.

"He is not allowed to write a book," Trump told Axios in an interview on Friday. "You know, when we settled with her and her brother, with whom I have a good relationship, she has a brother, Fred, with whom I have a good relationship, but when we settled, she has a total … signed a non-disclosure" .

Simon and Schuster declined to comment on Sunday night. CNN had previously reached out to Mary Trump for comment.

Trump has dealt with several unflattering representations of his presidency written by former employees, including a book that will soon be published by former national security adviser John Bolton. Mary Trump's book is the first by a family member to criticize the President.

The Daily Beast first reported on Mary Trump's book, "Too Much And Never Enough," and that it had signed a confidentiality agreement following a 2001 settlement over litigation that disputed the assets of Fred Trump Sr., citing to people familiar with the matter.
Citing people with knowledge of the matter, The Daily Beast reported that Mary Trump reveals in her book that she was a primary source for the 2018 New York Times investigation that found Trump helped "her parents evade taxes" in the 1990s, including "instances of outright fraud" that allowed him to accumulate a fortune from them.

The president has not read his niece's next book, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday.

According to the book's description, Mary Trump relates how her uncle "fired and ridiculed" his father, Fred Trump Sr., "when he began to succumb to Alzheimer's."

The president called the accusation "totally false" in his interview with Axios.

"It is totally false; quite the opposite," he said. "Quite the contrary, actually. I always had a great relationship. I didn't know she said that. That's kind of embarrassing."

This story has been updated with additional context.

CNN's Sara Murray, Lauren Koenig and Maegan Vasquez contributed to this report.

