Mary Trump: the president says that the niece who will publish the book signed a confidentiality agreement

Mary Trump, the President's niece and the daughter of her late older brother, Fred Trump Jr., has written a book described as a "revealing and authoritative portrait of Donald J. Trump and the toxic family that did it." The book will be released on July 28, according to book publisher Simon & Schuster.

"He is not allowed to write a book," Trump told Axios in an interview on Friday. "You know, when we settled with her and her brother, with whom I have a good relationship, she has a brother, Fred, with whom I have a good relationship, but when we settled, she has a total … signed a non-disclosure" .

Simon and Schuster declined to comment on Sunday night. CNN had previously reached out to Mary Trump for comment.

Trump has dealt with several unflattering representations of his presidency written by former employees, including a book that will soon be published by former national security adviser John Bolton. Mary Trump's book is the first by a family member to criticize the President.