Mary Trump: the president says that the niece who will publish the book signed a confidentiality agreement

Mary Trump, the President's niece and the daughter of her late older brother, Fred Trump Jr., has written a book described as a "revealing and authoritative portrait of Donald J. Trump and the toxic family that did it." The book will be released on July 28, according to book publisher Simon & Schuster.
Simon and Schuster declined to comment on Sunday night. CNN had previously reached out to Mary Trump for comment.
Trump has dealt with several unflattering representations of his presidency written by former employees, including a book that will soon be published by former national security adviser John Bolton. Mary Trump's book is the first by a family member to criticize the President.
The president has not read his niece's next book, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday.
According to the book's description, Mary Trump relates how her uncle "fired and ridiculed" his father, Fred Trump Sr., "when he began to succumb to Alzheimer's."
The president called the accusation "totally false" in his interview with Axios.
"It is totally false; quite the opposite," he said. "Quite the contrary, actually. I always had a great relationship. I didn't know she said that. That's kind of embarrassing."
