Mary Trump: Trump rips his niece in the first comments on his book

In a series of tweets on Friday, the president accused his niece of violating an unspecified law and criticized her for criticizing her parents who, she added, "could not bear it."
Mary Trump's revealing book, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," went on sale Tuesday and portrayed the President in an unflattering way.
Mary Trump has made damning accusations against the president in recent television appearances, including the claim that he heard Trump use racial slurs. The White House has denied their claims.
The President wrote: "I am the most important member of the Book of the Month Club. First I have low-life fool John Bolton, a foolish warrior who violates the law (released massive amounts of classified information) and an NDA to build needed credibility and earn a few dollars, which will end up going to the government anyway. "
"Many books have been written about me, some good, some bad. Both happily and sadly, there will be more to come!" Wrote the President, in conclusion.