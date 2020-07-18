Mary Trump: Trump rips his niece in the first comments on his book

In a series of tweets on Friday, the president accused his niece of violating an unspecified law and criticized her for criticizing her parents who, she added, "could not bear it."

Mary Trump's revealing book, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," went on sale Tuesday and portrayed the President in an unflattering way.

She has faced litigation from Robert Trump, the president's brother, who argued in court that he violated a confidentiality agreement related to Fred Trump's assets. But a New York judge eventually allowed her release. It sold a staggering 950,000 copies at the end of its first day on sale, Simon & Schuster said Thursday.

Mary Trump has made damning accusations against the president in recent television appearances, including the claim that he heard Trump use racial slurs. The White House has denied their claims.