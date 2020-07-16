Mary Trump's book breaks record with gigantic sales

That figure, which included presales, as well as e-books and audiobooks, is a new record for Simon & Schuster, the company said.

The book, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," went on sale Tuesday and portrays President Trump in an unflattering way.

Just two weeks ago, Simon & Schuster celebrated the success of another telltale Trump book, that of former national security adviser John Bolton. The book, "The Room Where It Happened," sold more than 780,000 copies in its first week of sales.

It is rare for books to sell hundreds of thousands of copies in a single sales week, and most books will never sell as many.