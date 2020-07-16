Mary Trump's book breaks record with gigantic sales

That figure, which included presales, as well as e-books and audiobooks, is a new record for Simon & Schuster, the company said.
The book, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," went on sale Tuesday and portrays President Trump in an unflattering way.
Just two weeks ago, Simon & Schuster celebrated the success of another telltale Trump book, that of former national security adviser John Bolton. The book, "The Room Where It Happened," sold more than 780,000 copies in its first week of sales.
It is rare for books to sell hundreds of thousands of copies in a single sales week, and most books will never sell as many.
"Too Much and Never Enough" will join other books about Trump that have turned into sensational bestsellers.
Legendary journalist Bob Woodward's "Fear" had sold 900,000 copies at the end of its first day of official sales. Former FBI Director James Comey's "Greater Loyalty" had sold 600,000 copies at the end of his first week in stores. And "Fire & Fury," Michael Wolff's hit book, sold over 1.7 million copies when it had already been out for a month.
The sales reflect a significant appetite for books featuring internal accounts from the Trump administration.
In some cases, Trump or his allies have tried to block unflattering books about him, which can backfire and provide an additional advertising boost to the books.
Mary Trump faced litigation from Robert Trump, the president's brother, who argued in court that he violated a confidentiality agreement related to the inheritance of Fred Trump. But a New York judge eventually allowed her release.