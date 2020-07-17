Mary Trump's book sells 950,000 copies on first-day record to publisher

Mary L. Trump's revelation about President Trump, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man," set a first-day record for Simon & Schuster after the editor said Thursday that sold 950,000 copies, including pre-sales.

The combined sales of print, digital and audio editions surpassed the sales success of former national security adviser John’s Bolton “The Room Where Happened,” another reprimand about the president published by Simon & Schuster, which launched last month. Bolton's book sold 800,000 copies in its first week.

"& # 39; Too Much and Never Enough & # 39; has entered the national conversation in a way that few books do, becoming a cultural phenomenon and must-read for anyone seeking to understand the unique family dynamics produced by man The world's most powerful today, "Simon & Schuster Chief Executive Jonathan Karp said in a statement, according to The Los Angeles Times." It is both a revealing psychological portrait and work of historical importance. "

MARY TRUMP TELL-ALL BOOK SALE CLAIMING TRUMP CHEATED IN SAT TEST

Mary Trump is a clinical psychologist and daughter of the President's older brother, Fred Trump, Jr., who died in 1981.

After his book was printed, Robert Trump, the president's younger brother, filed legal action in June to stop publication of the book, citing a confidentiality agreement he signed in 2001 in a deal on his inheritance.

A New York judge last month said the editors were not bound by the NDA and lifted the restraining order against Mary Trump this week, releasing her for interviews.

The book was released on Tuesday, two weeks earlier than originally scheduled.

White House press secretary Kaleigh McEnany called the memoirs Thursday a "book of falsehoods, plain and simple," according to The Washington Post.

Woodwood's 2018 Trump book "Fear: Trump in the White House" was Simon & Schuster's previous best-seller for presales with 750,000 presale copies and first day combined, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Woodward plans to release another book on Trump before the election.

Associated Press contributed to this report.