Mary Trump's hauntingly credible assessment of her & # 39; dangerous & # 39; uncle donald (opinion)





In page after page of this book, to be published next Tuesday, the author relies on her perspective as a connoisseur and her experience as a psychologist to reveal the family dynamics produced by a person capable of the kind of scandalous acts Trump has committed. After all, this is a man who used insult, racism, and lies to gain and maintain power. A president whose leadership contributed to lethal fiascos involving child asylum-seekers, hurricane victims, and now a pandemic that was further worsened by his clumsiness. Through him, he seems immune to feelings of regret, grief, and empathy.

The president's brother tried unsuccessfully to block publication of the book, claiming that a legal agreement made to resolve a dispute prohibited it. At the time, Robert Trump, calling his niece's actions "a disgrace," said: "Her attempt to sensationalize and mischaracterize our family relationship after all these years for her own financial gain is both a parody and an injustice to the memory of my late brother, Fred and our dear parents. "

Regardless of what older Trumps may feel, Mary Trump brings together enough family memories and insights to present a plausible case for her assessment of the President and his clan. I didn't speak to her when she was researching the biography I wrote about Trump, but her account seems compelling to me. His description of his grandfather aligns with what others told me about his cold and demanding nature. Likewise, his description of how Fred Sr. endorsed Donald Trump during the years his son made a series of bad business decisions sounds true to the public record and what many sources told me. In general, it seems to me an accurate report.

On a personal scale, Mary Trump saw a precedent for Donald Trump's coldness in the way his uncle treated his own father while he died. Donald Trump has always spoken of Fred Trump Jr., his older brother, as a man dejected by alcohol addiction. This is true. Mary Trump also alleges that Fred Jr. was mistreated by his father, whom Mary regards as a "high-functioning sociopath" and by Donald Trump, who was a chip from the old block. Together they made Fred Jr. miserable, she writes.