Mary Trump's hauntingly credible assessment of her & # 39; dangerous & # 39; uncle donald (opinion)

Regardless of what older Trumps may feel, Mary Trump brings together enough family memories and insights to present a plausible case for her assessment of the President and his clan. I didn't speak to her when she was researching the biography I wrote about Trump, but her account seems compelling to me. His description of his grandfather aligns with what others told me about his cold and demanding nature. Likewise, his description of how Fred Sr. endorsed Donald Trump during the years his son made a series of bad business decisions sounds true to the public record and what many sources told me. In general, it seems to me an accurate report.
On a personal scale, Mary Trump saw a precedent for Donald Trump's coldness in the way his uncle treated his own father while he died. Donald Trump has always spoken of Fred Trump Jr., his older brother, as a man dejected by alcohol addiction. This is true. Mary Trump also alleges that Fred Jr. was mistreated by his father, whom Mary regards as a "high-functioning sociopath" and by Donald Trump, who was a chip from the old block. Together they made Fred Jr. miserable, she writes.
Trump pushed him aside to become an apparent heir to the family business and Fred was sidelined, she says. All of this was consistent with the head of the family value system. According to Mary Trump, old Trump considered human softness as shameful and weakness as unacceptable. He taught his children to "be tough at all costs, lying is okay, admitting they are wrong, or apologizing is weak." In life "there can only be one winner," Fred Trump used to say, according to his story, "and everyone else is a loser." This attitude may explain the author's claim that while Fred Jr. died of heart disease, the family waited a week before seeking medical help.
"As thousands of Americans die alone, Donald touts the gains of the stock market," writes Mary Trump. "As my father lay dying alone, Donald went to the movies. If he can somehow capitalize on his death, he will make it easier, and then ignore the fact that you died … The fact is, Donald is fundamentally unable to recognize the suffering of others. Telling the stories of those we have lost would bore him. "
The lawsuit was eventually settled out of court, but the harsh feelings that were stirred did not go away. Mary Trump wrote that she received a reminder of where her father was with the family when, after her grandmother's death, he was not mentioned as one of her children in the published obituary.
In fact, Mary Trump has wide credibility, due to the life she spent dealing with the sprawling Trump clan, including her powerful uncle. This credibility is amplified by his professional qualifications and by the mixture of fierce honesty and decency that he seems to show throughout the book as it reveals the good and the bad. His decency can be seen in the compassion he shows for Donald Trump, who, as a very young child, writes, was deprived of a mother's care due to her many illnesses and whose father was unable to offer loving care. "Donald's main source of comfort and human connection was taken from him," he writes. He left the care of the house staff and a disinterested father, he adds, "Donald suffered deprivations that would scare him for life."
A suggestion of the way Donald Trump's development was arrested in childhood comes in an anecdote that Mary Trump shares about an incident that occurred from inside the White House. Invited to a family celebration after the election, she captures the sound of a family story about one of Donald's young brothers throwing a plate of mashed potatoes over the head of the future president. She looks to see if old Trump can finally laugh at himself. Instead, remember, he crossed his arms over his chest and frowned.
In the same part of the book, Mary Trump notes that the president's older sister, Maryanne Barry, a former judge of the federal appeals court, considered him a "clown" without "principles." The author also describes how when her uncle was campaigning for president, she heard echoes of Trump's family dinners in the way candidate Trump mocked and belittled others. "That kind of casual dehumanization of people was common at the Trump table," he writes.
Mary Trump refuses to give the president a formal diagnosis. However, she notes his narcissism and suggests that it seems to fit many of the criteria for serious diagnosis of antisocial personality disorder. "He is and always will be a terrified child," she says. It is her concern about the harm a terrified person could do, she writes, that makes her call him "the most dangerous man in the world" and forces her to speak the truth she knows. The result is a well-crafted and insightful memoir, written by someone familiar with the Trump story inside and out, and who wrote it despite family pressure to stop it.