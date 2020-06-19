Maryland couple finds live World War I bomb in flower bed

A woman and her husband in Northeast Maryland found a live World War I bomb while digging in a flowerbed.

After the surprising discovery on Wednesday, Belair's Kelly and Shannon Thomas left the round where they found it and called the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

"After examining the device, it was determined that the best course of action was to carry out an emergency disposal to make the ammunition safe," the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said Thursday in a press release. "Bomb technicians removed the potentially dangerous round at the scene."

The unexploded military artillery, which was determined to be a 37 MKI shell, made its way to Thomas' flower bed from the Aberdeen testing ground in Chesapeake Bay, 10 miles away.

"Unexploded military munitions in the Bay and the surrounding waters occasionally reach the surface," the press release said. "However, the discovery of military ammunition is not limited to tides."

"The discovery of World War I and World War II military ammunition is not uncommon in Maryland, and these devices pose the same threat as the day they were originally manufactured," according to the press release.

