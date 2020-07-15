Maryland discovers $ 501 million in coronavirus unemployment fraud

The Maryland operation involved more than 47,500 fraudulent claims and totaled more than $ 501 million, according to Hogan.

"The state of Maryland has discovered a massive and sophisticated criminal enterprise involving widespread identity theft and coordinated fraudulent unemployment insurance claims in Maryland," Hogan said during a press conference.

Hogan added that the state, "by exposing this illegal scheme and notifying federal authorities, has helped shed light on related fraudulent criminal activities in at least a dozen other states" scattered "across the country."

After finding "an unusual increase in federal out-of-state pandemic unemployment assistance claims," ​​the Maryland Department of Labor uncovered the claims, "involving mass identity theft, attempting to use stolen identities and personal information of people innocent and unsuspecting, which was apparently acquired from previous national data breaches, "said Hogan.