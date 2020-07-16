Maryland Governor Hogan: What Trump, Local Leaders Did Wrong in Dealing With George Floyd Riots

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan spoke to Dave Anthony on the "Fox News Rundown" podcast on Thursday, where he spoke about what many local leaders did wrong during the recent civil unrest following the death of George Floyd at hands of a white police officer. in Minneapolis

"But I think a lot of people didn't learn the lesson and made some mistakes in this more recent current situation where they allowed a lot of destruction to continue in some cases," Hogan said, comparing the recent destruction to how his administration handled the riots. Baltimore in 2015.

In Hogan's upcoming memoirs titled "Still Standing," he criticized former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, state attorney Marilyn Mosby, and others for their handling of the 2015 city riots following the death of Freddie Gray under police custody.

Hogan, in his book, also criticized former President Barack Obama for initially endorsing a softer approach to the riots.

"I assumed he was calling to offer federal assistance to the state of Maryland," Hogan said of the time he received a phone call from Obama. "Wow, I was wrong. & # 39; I'm calling to express my concern & # 39 ;, he continued." I am concerned that your actions may inflame an already tense environment. My advice is to exercise caution and restraint. city. Because it's a volatile situation. "

The Maryland leader said the key to stopping the Baltimore riots in 2015 from what was seen after Floyd's death was to bring in the National Guard and stop illegal activities immediately.

"Obviously we saw [violence and destruction] across the country, in Baltimore in those riots," Hogan told Anthony. "It was quite devastating, but it only happened for one day. When I called the National Guard the first day, everything stopped."

Anthony asked Hogan about President Trump's use of the National Guard and his response to the riot and looting, something Hogan was critical of.

"I don't think it was handled exactly well," said Hogan. "No, and it was a little bit different than the way we did it."

The governor said he was "proud" of how his administration, police officers, and the National Guard handled the Baltimore situation in 2015 and that the illegal activity lasted only one night.

Hogan criticized the recent situation saying that the Trump administration "moved a little over the protesters."

"We went in and stopped all the violence, but we did not make aggressive movements against the protesters. We just stopped all the people from doing illegal activities," Hogan said.