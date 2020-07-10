Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, & # 39; upset & # 39; by comments from the Baltimore councilman about the possible removal of the police statue

The Republican Maryland Governor and a Democratic Baltimore City Councilor clashed on social media over the latter's comments about the fate of a public memorial to fallen city police officers this week.

The theme is a memorial to fallen police officers outside the headquarters of the Baltimore Police Department.

Councilman Ryan Dorsey has disagreed with the city's Fraternal Police Order, which he recently called "a divisive and toxic organization."

On July 4, the same night that protesters would tear down a statue of Christopher Columbus in the city, he responded to a tweet about protesters passing the police monument and asked, "How come the FOP monument not on the list of monuments to remove? "

The memorial is for downed police officers, not the police union, Baltimore-based WJZ reported, a point Dorsey admitted in a follow-up post.

"Why would such an organization have a monument in Baltimore City?" he asked in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “Some have responded that the FOP memorial is not really an FOP memorial. So I guess that settles it. Thank you all for the clarification. "

But on Thursday, Governor Larry Hogan issued a statement of his own, calling Dorsey's comments "vile" and demanding an apology.

"I am disgusted by the vile comments about removing the public memorial saluting the fallen Baltimore police officers, which was funded and defended by their relatives," Hogan tweeted along with a longer statement.

"Although the past few weeks have sparked a discussion about how we should remember controversial historical figures, there is nothing controversial about honoring heroes who have lost their lives by protecting the rest of us," Hogan wrote.

Dorsey responded later in the day, arguing that Hogan's criticism was based on a "mischaracterization" of his comments.

"At no time have I asked the police officers to remove any of the city's memorials, and now I'm not asking for that," he wrote. "My original comment was a question that invited discussion and nothing more."

Dorsey accused the governor, the city's Fraternal Police Order and the Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns a local subsidiary that covered the comments, of "coordinating with each other" to twist their comments.

"On the subject of monuments, all I have asked is that victims of police violence receive their own monument at a location in my district, and I have introduced substantive legislation to do so," Dorsey concluded.

Neither Dorsey's office nor the Baltimore Fraternal Police Order chapter responded to a Fox News request for comment.