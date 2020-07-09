Maryland Governor Larry Hogan on Redskins' Name: "It Should Probably Be Changed"

Larry Hogan is the last person to speak about the Washington soccer team.

The Republican governor of Maryland who previously supported the team said Wednesday that Redskins is a "hurtful name" and that he "absolutely" believes it should be considered a racial slur. Hogan, who appeared on NBC's "Today" show, is one of many politicians in favor of a name change.

In 2014, Hogan told the Washington Times that he liked to "call them the Washington Redskins." He said he did not believe the government had an opinion on what a company should call itself.

However, Hogan backed down in his comments six years later, saying the name "should probably be changed."

"I'm glad they are having that discussion," Hogan said of the talks to change the team's name. "I think the name will be changed. I think, look, I grew up in the Washington area as a Redskin fan. It has a lot of history associated with the name. But I understand that it is a hurtful name, and in the current context, it should probably be changed. "

The team announced this month that it has begun a "thorough review" of the nickname, which experts and advocates call a "dictionary-defined racial slur."

Snyder has shown no willingness to change the name since he bought the team in 1999. The recent national conversation about the breed has renewed opposition to the name, prompting the team to conduct the formal review.

Associated Press contributed to this report.