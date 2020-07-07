Maryland jail challenges ICE to release accused rapist

near Video

An accused rapist was released into custody in Montgomery County, Maryland, despite a request from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service to hold the suspect until further notice.

Police arrested René Atilio Ramos-Hernández in the rape order on June 18 before being released on June 23. ICE had previously requested to be notified if Ramos-Hernández was going to be released and asked Montgomery County officials to detain him until they could pick him up.

According to a Washington Times report, the Montgomery County Detention Center only alerted ICE when it was releasing the man, drawing criticism from the agency's local director.

"When they refuse to give adequate notice of an impending release to allow for a safe transfer of custody, it shows that their actions are not sincere," Francisco Madrigal, acting director of the ICE field office in Baltimore, said in the report.

The news comes after Montgomery County passed a policy last year that prohibits ICE from entering his jail.