Maryland Police Arrest, Accused Cyclist Seen On Video Confronting Youths By George Floyd Flyers

Maryland police arrested and charged a man who they say was the cyclist seen in a viral video confronting a teenage girl posting flyers about George Floyd in Bethesda, just outside of Washington, D.C.

The suspect, identified as Anthony Brennan III, 60, of Kensington, Maryland, allegedly forcibly grabbed flyers from the teen's hands, who was among a group posting the flyers along the Capital Crescent Trail around the 12:45 pm On Monday, FOX 5 from Washington reported.

Police say the suspect also pushed his bike toward a male member of the group, causing him to fall to the ground.

After being located by authorities, Brennan turned himself in on Friday night and is now facing assault charges, according to FOX 5.

The 30-second video was filmed by a teenager who was friends with the girl and was turned over to the Maryland-National Capital Park Police. They then posted photos of the suspect and said he was wanted for assault. The video had been viewed more than 19 million times.

Early Friday, police posted a tweet thanking the community for their support. "Keep sending advice and we'll follow up," the tweet said.

Police say community members sent hundreds of tips to the police this week.

"Mr. Brennan and his legal adviser were contacted earlier today. Consent to search his home was provided while members of the State Attorney's Office and the Park Police were present. Items of evidentiary value were seized. A subsequent arrest warrant for Mr. Brennan was obtained and issued this afternoon after he voluntarily became detectives, "police said in a statement.

Brennan was charged with three counts of second degree assault.

The boy and girl were posting flyers on the bike path that said, "A man was lynched by the police, what are you doing about it?" according to Fox 5 DC. They were with a third teenager, another girl.

In the video, the girl, who the police say was attacked, is heard screaming "Get away from me!" as the man grabs his frills.

The child is heard saying, "Hey, leave her alone."

The video then shows the man picking up his bike and running towards the boy with it.

The boy told FOX 5 that the man was "yelling at us, saying that we are" inciting "riots and calling us" deviant. "

He told the station that the suspect also hit him.