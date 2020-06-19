Maryland police chief resigns amid claims of systemic racism

The police chief in Prince George's County, Maryland, abruptly resigned Thursday, hours after police officers suing the department detailed new allegations of systemic racism.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced that she accepted Chief Hank Stawinski's resignation, effective immediately, after the court filing of a 94-page report outlining allegations of bias against black and Hispanic employees.

The report, compiled by Michael Graham, a former sheriff's deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, found that agents in the Stawinski department were far more likely to be investigated, punished, and fired than white officers.

The report also details more than two dozen racist incidents, many of which were not investigated, including some that Stawinski allegedly knew about and did not act on.

Stawinski has faced accusations of bias within the department for years after taking up his job as chief police officer in 2016. The bomb report was released Thursday in a lawsuit first filed by the 13 black and Hispanic officers in 2018.

Officials said white cops would make racist remarks or use racial slurs, but would face no punishment, while the department huddled the officers of color who reported the incidents, according to the United States Civil Liberties Union, which filed the lawsuit. on their behalf. of the officers.

His department is also reportedly facing an ongoing one-year Justice Department investigation into racial discrimination dating back to 2017.

Stawinski's resignation came before the local NAACP chapter could hold its scheduled vote of no confidence Thursday night against his leadership.

The report came amid civil unrest over the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police, after which law enforcement agencies across the country grappled with racial discrimination both internally and among officers over how to protect their communities.

Alsobrooks has planned to hold a press conference on Friday afternoon to discuss Stawinski's resignation and has declined to comment before that.

