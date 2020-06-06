Maryland Sheriff: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is wrong to turn down Trump's troops

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser's decision to evict members of the National Guard and ask President Trump to withdraw the federal police amid massive protests does not show good leadership, Frederick County Sheriff said Saturday, Maryland Chuck Jenkins.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend" with host Pete Hegseth, Jenkins said he believes the president is "doing the right thing" by sending military reinforcements to help guard city streets across the country.

"You have an obligation to bring in troops to protect government assets, government property," he said. "And, in fact, he is supporting the mayor who is elected to rule in that city."

Large-scale peaceful protests against police brutality and the death of George Floyd have turned into something more gruesome overnight, with protesters, looters and protesters crashing into law enforcement, smashing windows and setting fire to the companies.

That said, the overwhelmed police have also been shown increasing conflict, rather than keeping the peace.

On Friday, Bowser said the removal of the National Guard was due to a budget problem, adding that DC residents would not cover the hotel's bills. The mayor's comments came when city workers unveiled the newly coined "Black Lives Matter Plaza" just steps from the White House.

President Trump criticized Bowser for the issue the same day.

He tweeted: "The incompetent mayor of Washington, DC, @MayorBowser, whose budget (sic) is totally out of control and is constantly coming back to us for" handouts, "is now fighting with the National Guard, which saved her from great embarrassment. in the last number of nights. If she doesn't treat these men and women well, then we'll bring a different group of men and women! "

The nation's capital prepares on Saturday for what could be its biggest protest yet, expanding a massive fenced-in perimeter around the president's residence.

Jenkins noted that the marches of millions of Americans cause situations in which local police are unprepared to drive in any jurisdiction.

"No local, state or county jurisdiction is capable of handling it," he said.

"When you look at Washington's population of 700,000, you are looking at a million protesters, you have to protect businesses, lives and property," Jenkins told Hegseth. "You cannot bring down the capital of the most powerful country in the world in anarchy."

"Listen, I think the police will have planned with the National Guard and military assets (on Saturday)," he predicted. "And I think hopefully number one: hopefully he stays in peace."

"But I do believe and trust that the National Guard working with the local police in DC can do the job and protect life and property," Jenkins concluded. "Yes."

