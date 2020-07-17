Marymount Manhattan teacher slept during anti-racism town hall, students say

Students at expensive Marymount Manhattan College demand that a veteran professor be fired for allegedly falling asleep during a Zoom anti-racism meeting.

Upper East Side students say Patricia Simon, an associate professor of theater arts, took a nap during virtual town hall last month and collected [1,902] petition signatures.

The petition's organizer, Caitlin Gagnon, said: "This action has only exploited a pattern of neglect and disrespect that Patricia Simon has exhibited over and over again."

Gagnon included a photo of the 30-year-old teacher, and also accused her of enabling "dimension" personnel.

Simon told The Post that the camera caught her at the wrong angle.

"I was never asleep or disinterested. My ears were open … My heart was also open, "he said.

